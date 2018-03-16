Lance Leipold announces tweaks to Buffalo coaching staff

In the midst of spring practices, FBS teams continue to tweak and massage their coaching staffs as they continue prepping for the upcoming season.

The latest to do as much is Buffalo, with the MAC school announcing Thursday that Lance Leipold has shuffled some assignments on his Bulls staff. Per the team’s release, Jim Zebrowski will join Andy Kotelnicki as co-offensive coordinator. Zebrowski will continue in his role as quarterbacks coach.

According to the Bulls, Kotelnicki, who also coaches running backs, and Zebrowski, who just completed his first season with the program, will share play-calling duties.

Additionally, Roc Bellantoni has been named special teams coordinator and Taiwo Onatolu will join him as co-special teams coordinator. Onatolu will continue coaching cornerbacks while Bellatoni, promoted as Leipold’s 10th assistant earlier this year, will handle defensive ends.

In three seasons at Buffalo, Leipold has led the Bulls to a 13-23 record. This past season, the Bulls’ six wins were the most for the program since going 8-5 in 2013. The 6-6 record was just the third time since the Bulls returned in 1999 that they’ve finished with a record at or above .500.