South Carolina adds more future games against Sun Belt schools

The lone opening on Nick Rolovich‘s Hawaii coaching staff has been filled.
The Mountain West Conference football program announced Thursday that Michael Ghobrial has been hired by Rolovich. Specifically, Ghobrial will serve as the Rainbow Warrior’s special teams coordinator.
Ghobrial will replace Mayur Chaudhari, who left last month for a job with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
“Coach Ghobrial was incredibly impressive during the interview process and showed a real grinder element to his coaching style which I appreciate,” Rolovich said in a statement. “All his references describe him as a tireless worker who searches out information constantly. The amount of contacts he’s developed in a short time is impressive; I received calls from NFL coaches including (former UH linebacker) Jeff Ulbrich, now with the Atlanta Falcons to high-level college coordinators.
“We’re excited with his familiarity with recruiting the state of Texas. His special teams schematics is top-notch and he also works with the specialists themselves which is important in the process of coaching that unit.”
The past two seasons, Ghobrial, who played defensive end at UCLA from 2006-07, served as the special teams coordinator at FCS Tarleton State. This will mark Ghobrial’s first on-field job at an FBS program.
In the midst of spring practices, FBS teams continue to tweak and massage their coaching staffs as they continue prepping for the upcoming season.
The latest to do as much is Buffalo, with the MAC school announcing Thursday that Lance Leipold has shuffled some assignments on his Bulls staff. Per the team’s release, Jim Zebrowski will join Andy Kotelnicki as co-offensive coordinator. Zebrowski will continue in his role as quarterbacks coach.
According to the Bulls, Kotelnicki, who also coaches running backs, and Zebrowski, who just completed his first season with the program, will share play-calling duties.
Additionally, Roc Bellantoni has been named special teams coordinator and Taiwo Onatolu will join him as co-special teams coordinator. Onatolu will continue coaching cornerbacks while Bellatoni, promoted as Leipold’s 10th assistant earlier this year, will handle defensive ends.
In three seasons at Buffalo, Leipold has led the Bulls to a 13-23 record. This past season, the Bulls’ six wins were the most for the program since going 8-5 in 2013. The 6-6 record was just the third time since the Bulls returned in 1999 that they’ve finished with a record at or above .500.
The man found guilty in the shooting death of former USC running back Joe McKnight has been sentenced, the Los Angeles Times is reporting.
According to the Times, 56-year-old Ronald Gasser was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison. He had been convicted of manslaughter after originally being indicted on one count of second-degree murder.
Gasser’s attorneys had argued that their client acted in self-defense in what was described as a road-rage incident in New Orleans in December of 2016.
From the Times‘ report:
… McKnight walked up to his car following a 5-mile confrontation that began on a bridge spanning the Mississippi River in New Orleans and ended with gunfire in neighboring Jefferson Parish.
…
Witnesses at the trial said McKnight had been weaving in and out of traffic at high speed before the shooting. Prosecutors acknowledged to the jury that he was, in the words of Assistant Dist. Atty. Seth Shute, “driving like a jerk.” But they argued that Gasser escalated the conflict, following McKnight down an exit that he would not ordinarily have taken moments before the shooting.
Shute acknowledged that McKnight had a hand on the open, passenger side window of Gasser’s car before he was shot. But he said physical evidence proved Gasser lied during extensive police questioning when he claimed McKnight lunged at him.
McKnight, who was 28 when he was killed, was a highly-touted five-star recruit who signed with USC in 2007. He finished his injury-plagued collegiate career with 2,213 yards and 13 touchdowns prior to leaving the Trojans early for the NFL following the 2009 season.
South Carolina will become the first team from the SEC to make a visit to Appalachian State as part of a three-game scheduling announcement between the two schools on Thursday. South Carolina will host the other two games in the scheduling arrangement starting in 2019.
South Carolina will host Appalachian State on Nov. 19, 2019 and the series will resume six years later. Appalachian State will host South Carolina on Sept. 20, 2015, and the Gamecocks will be the hosts two years later with a game in 2027. The exact date of the third game has not been decided as of yet, but there is plenty of time to organize those details.
As you can imagine, the scheduling of South Carolina and being able to bring them into their home stadium is a big deal for Appalachian State.
“This is an exciting announcement for Appalachian State Athletics, and I want to thank Ray Tanner and the South Carolina administration for working with us to make this series a reality,” Appalachian State athletics director Doug Gillin said in a released statement. “Being able to visit a great venue in Williams-Brice Stadium and hosting South Carolina at The Rock for the first time is a great opportunity for our fans and supporters. Adding a multi-game series against one of the country’s finest baseball programs is another great opportunity for our student-athletes and university.”
Appalachian State has at least one game scheduled against a power conference opponent each of the next nine seasons, and the Mountaineers will get to host a power conference opponent in 2022 (North Carolina) and 2023 (South Carolina).
South Carolina leads the all-time series with Appalachian State, 9-1. The two schools have not faced each other since 1988, long before the Mountaineers made the move up to the FBS level.