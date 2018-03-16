South Carolina adds more future games against Sun Belt schools

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, South Carolina’s future slates will have even more of a Sun Belt Conference flavor to it.

As we noted Thursday, USC and Appalachian State had reached an agreement on a three-game series that will begin in 2019 and will culminate with an open-ended third game sandwiched between a 2027 game. In addition to that, USC also confirmed future games against SBC programs Georgia State and Troy.

The Gamecocks will play host to the Trojans on September 25, 2021, while they’ll do the same for the Panthers Sept. 3, 2022.

South Carolina owns a 3-0 record against Troy, with wins in 2004, 2005 and 2010. USC and Georgia State have never met in football.