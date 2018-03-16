With offensive line coach recovering from a broken hip, Baylor turns to former QB to fill in as coach during spring practice

Spring practice has arrived in Waco and things are probably not off to the smooth start that Baylor head coach Matt Rhule was hoping for after a turbulent 2017 campaign.
In addition to suspending two players amidst sexual assault allegations, the program is dealing with being a coach short on the field for the next several weeks. That’s because offensive line coach George DeLeone is recovering from a broken hip and the ensuing surgery, resulting in former Bears quarterback Shawn Bell stepping into his spot to coach the big boys up front.
“And it’s because of his character and because of his patience and never really questioning anything,” Rhule told the school’s website of the change. “Luckily, there’s no egos with anybody there. I think George kind of hand-picked Shawn, saying he’s the right guy.”
Bell is currently an offensive analyst for the program and was hired when Rhule first arrived in Waco after several years as a head coach in the high school ranks in the state of Texas.
It’s never good for a head coach to get a call that one of his players was arrested and equally bad when the player in question hasn’t even arrived on campus. Such is the case for Louisville coach Bobby Petrino as one of his recent signees was arrested by police on Wednesday.
The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that four-star cornerback Jairus Brents was cited for speeding by local police and then was arrested due to an outstanding warrant that was the result of a shoplifting citation from shortly before National Signing Day. He was reportedly going 86 mph in a 55 mph zone and was also cited by police for reckless driving and driving without a license.
While that’s not great to say the least, here’s what the Courier-Journal says about the reason for Brents’ actual arrest:
He was arrested because of a warrant stemming from an alleged incident on Jan. 26. According to police, Brents and an “unknown (co-defendant)” took five tank-top shirts and four boxer briefs from the JCPenney store at St. Matthews Mall. Brents’ court date was set for March 5, but court records show that he was not present.
Louisville has not released a statement about the matter yet but Brents is still expected to remain a member of the Cardinals’ recruiting class. In addition to being rated as a four-star defensive back by 247Sports, the local star was also listed as the state’s No. 2 prospect in the class of 2018.
Either way, not the way one wants to begin a career in college football… before it really even begins.
Former Tennessee athletic directors are apparently staying quite busy since leaving Rocky Top.
East Carolina announced on Thursday that former Vols AD Dave Hart was hired by the school as a special advisor to the chancellor for athletics. His primary focus will be on leading the search for the Pirates new men’s basketball coach but the veteran administrator-turned-consultant is also being tasked with “providing operational and strategic guidance to the chancellor relating to athletic affairs.”
Hart, who served as ECU’s athletic director for nearly a decade, will in part take over for the school’s current AD Jeff Compher — whose controversial tenure will come to an end on May 1 after getting his contract bought out. Hart does not appear to be up for a full-time return in Greenville after retiring last summer from his position in Knoxville but does seem to be helping his old program out with a six month contract with his consulting firm.
He’s not the only one ticketed for a new position though as Hart’s successor, John Currie, was announced as an executive-in-residence for a week at Robert Morris University on Monday. Currie lasted only eight months with the Vols before being replaced by current AD Phillip Fulmer but continues to get paid by Tennessee a whopping $75,000 a week as part of his suspension that dates back to last December.
While getting let go by a school never seems like a great thing for one’s career, a small exception might be made for former UT athletic directors in recent years judging by how quickly they find something new.
The lone opening on Nick Rolovich‘s Hawaii coaching staff has been filled.
The Mountain West Conference football program announced Thursday that Michael Ghobrial has been hired by Rolovich. Specifically, Ghobrial will serve as the Rainbow Warrior’s special teams coordinator.
Ghobrial will replace Mayur Chaudhari, who left last month for a job with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
“Coach Ghobrial was incredibly impressive during the interview process and showed a real grinder element to his coaching style which I appreciate,” Rolovich said in a statement. “All his references describe him as a tireless worker who searches out information constantly. The amount of contacts he’s developed in a short time is impressive; I received calls from NFL coaches including (former UH linebacker) Jeff Ulbrich, now with the Atlanta Falcons to high-level college coordinators.
“We’re excited with his familiarity with recruiting the state of Texas. His special teams schematics is top-notch and he also works with the specialists themselves which is important in the process of coaching that unit.”
The past two seasons, Ghobrial, who played defensive end at UCLA from 2006-07, served as the special teams coordinator at FCS Tarleton State. This will mark Ghobrial’s first on-field job at an FBS program.
Not surprisingly, South Carolina’s future slates will have even more of a Sun Belt Conference flavor to it.
As we noted Thursday, USC and Appalachian State had reached an agreement on a three-game series that will begin in 2019 and will culminate with an open-ended third game sandwiched between a 2027 game. In addition to that, USC also confirmed future games against SBC programs Georgia State and Troy.
The Gamecocks will play host to the Trojans on September 25, 2021, while they’ll do the same for the Panthers Sept. 3, 2022.
South Carolina owns a 3-0 record against Troy, with wins in 2004, 2005 and 2010. USC and Georgia State have never met in football.