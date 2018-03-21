Entire NFL showed up to Penn State’s Pro Day and a WWE scout did too

All the movers and shakers in the NFL world descended upon Happy Valley this week to watch top five pick Saquon Barkley and others work out at Penn State’s Pro Day.

As much as the Nittany Lions made sure to publicize the fact that all 32 NFL teams were in attendance, the school was nothing but detailed when noting which scouts were on hand for 40 yard dashes and agility drills. One interesting name was on that list however and it wasn’t the scout from the CFL but one from the… WWE?

As good as Barkley and the rest of Penn State’s early draft picks were in college, it may be a more intriguing draft story to find out who the WWE is scouting among the crop of recent Nittany Lions. Former college football players have found plenty of success in the WWE over the years and it probably isn’t too surprising that the wrestling conglomerate is eyeing the sport as a minor league farm system for real if they’re sending scouts to Pro Days now.

Heck, it’s probably only a matter of time before there’s a wrestling/football combine hitting the airwaves not long after the NFL edition takes place in Indianapolis. The XFL reboot isn’t going to sprout up from nothing after all.