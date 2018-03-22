After transferring from USC last year, E.J. Price tweets he’s leaving Kentucky too

No stranger to transfer, E.J. Price is embarking on a search for a new college home — again. Whether football is involved, however, seemingly remains to be seen.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday morning, Price announced that he is “stepping away” from the Kentucky football program. In the tweet, the offensive lineman stressed, in all-caps, that “I WAS NOT KICKED OFF I AM LEAVING.”

In a subsequent tweet. he stated it was “time for me to overcome football.”

I am stepping away from @UKFootball this is completely my decision I have great grades right now and look forward to continuing my academic career if possible. I want to thank UK for giving me this opportunity and being a man of his word. I WAS NOT KICKED OFF I AM LEAVING.💮#BBN — Ej Price💮 (@Goaldyn) March 22, 2018

I have overcame so much and my life and it’s time for me to overcome football — Ej Price💮 (@Goaldyn) March 22, 2018

Earlier this month, head coach Mark Stoops mentioned “some inconsistencies with [Price] that he needs to iron out.” In another tweet, the lineman stated the following:

Inconsistent? I have 3 A’s and 1 B haven’t been late to anything since January but I am inconsistent…. and please try to down play my talent your best guys know who is the best they went up against — Ej Price💮 (@Goaldyn) March 22, 2018

Price was a four-star member of USC’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country. He transferred from USC to Kentucky in July of last year.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Price was forced to sit out the 2017 season.