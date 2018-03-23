E.J. Price apologizes for tweet storm critical of Kentucky coaches; status with UK program still uncertain

The weird saga that was E.J. Price‘s day Thursday took a couple of additional twists and turns before the clock struck midnight.

On his personal Twitter account yesterday morning, Price announced that he would be “stepping away” from the Kentucky football program. Price also sent out several tweets that seemed to be extremely critical of the UK coaching staff.

Not long after Price’s tweets went viral, he deleted, among others, the one that indicated he was leaving the program; subsequent to that, he set his Twitter account to private. He then sent an apology tweet out to those he now allows to follow him that he “should have handled myself in a much better manner and for that I apologize. I love my team.”

“I would like to apologize to my teammates and coaching staff for taking to Twitter and bringing unwanted attention to our locker room,” another portion of Price’s apology tweet read.

Despite the social-media reversal, a UK spokesperson confirmed that the offensive lineman was no longer a part of the football team. However, head coach Mark Stoops stated after the tweet storm that “E.J. and I have met and we’re going to help him.”

Whether that leaves the door open for an eventual return to Lexington remain to be seen.

Price was a four-star member of USC’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country. He transferred from USC to Kentucky in July of last year.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Price was forced to sit out the 2017 season.