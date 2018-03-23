Injury will cost Arizona State WR John Humphrey entire 2018 season

Despite this being a new year, John Humphrey simply can’t shake the injury bug.

In 2017, Humphrey missed four games after injuring his knee in Arizona State’s season opener. On Thursday, the rising redshirt junior suffered another injury, albeit significantly more serious than the first as first-year head coach Herm Edwards confirmed that the wide receiver will miss the entire 2018 season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

ASU WR John Humphrey will have surgery for an Achilles injury and will miss the season, per coach Herm Edwards. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) March 22, 2018

Humphrey was a three-star member of Oklahoma’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 61 wide receiver in the country and the No. 67 player at any position in the state of Texas. In April of 2016, he announced his decision to transfer from OU; a month later, he announced his decision to transfer to ASU.

After sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Humphrey put up huge numbers in his Sun Devils debut, catching seven passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in ASU’s season-opening win over New Mexico State. In large part because of that first injury, however, he finished the season with just 13 catches, 177 yards and the one touchdown.

Prior to the second injury, he had been penciled in as a starter for ASU this season.