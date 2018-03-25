Getty Images

Bowling Green K Jake Suder learns his eligibility expired a year earlier than expected

By Zach BarnettMar 25, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
Everyone in college sports knows that student-athletes get five years to play four seasons. Bowling Green kicker Jake Suder learned the hard way that clock doesn’t stop whether you’re actually on a team or not.

As detailed by the Toledo Blade, Suder graduated from Toledo’s Central Catholic High School in 2013 and then enrolled at Notre Dame College, a Division II school South Euclid, Ohio. He kicked for Notre Dame’s football team that fall, then withdrew from school. After spending the spring of 2014 at a community college, Suder transferred to Bowling Green for the fall 2014 semester — but did not join the Falcons’ football team. He joined the club for the 2015, ’16 and ’17 seasons, thinking the ’15 season in which he did not play counted as his redshirt season.

Turns out, the NCAA counted the 2014 season in which Suder did not play as his redshirt season, and he sat out 2015 for nothing. Suder appealed the decision, but learned last month his college career was officially over.

“I wouldn’t even know who to blame; it just happened,” he told the Blade. “As awful as the situation is, there’s nothing I can do to change it. I just have to move on.”

Suder joined the team as a walk-on but earned a scholarship after nailing a 53-yard kick in practice, which went viral on social media.

After mistakenly sitting out 2015, Suder became the Falcons’ placekicker for the past two seasons. He connected on 27-of-34 (79.4 percent) field goal tries and 67-of-71 (94.4 percent) extra points. Instead of preparing for his senior year, Suder is now gearing up for a run at a professional career.

“As soon as I got the word, I called my dad, and I called every connection that I had,” Suder told the paper. “I needed to get an agent, and I needed to get my name out there so teams knew I was draft-eligible. No teams were looking for me because nobody knew I was eligible.”

Georgia early enrollee Divaad Wilson reports a torn ACL

By Zach BarnettMar 25, 2018, 5:50 PM EDT
Georgia defensive back Divaad Wilson tore his ACL during a Saturday practice. Wilson announced the injury in a since-deleted tweet.

“Tore my ACL,” he wrote. “Comeback will be Epic! God’s Plan.”

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart revealed earlier in the day that Wilson had suffered a lower-body injury. “That’s disheartening, because he had had three really good practices, and I was really fired up about him,” Smart told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

An early enrollee from Miami, Wilson was expected to compete for playing time in 2018. The secondary is expected to be one of the few question marks for Georgia this fall after losing three starters from 2017. Wilson had been working at cornerback and star, a nickelback equivalent where the Dogs lost 2017 starter Aaron Davis to graduation.

“The biggest thing is he’s 190-195 pounds. He’s that Mo Smith, that Aaron Davis, that star-type body. He was picking things up well,” Smart told the paper.

No timetable has been established for Wilson’s return.

Colorado State lands graduate transfer K.J. Carta-Samuels

By Zach BarnettMar 25, 2018, 5:21 PM EDT
Colorado State has landed the commitment of graduate transfer quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels, Rams head coach Mike Bobo announced Sunday.

Carta-Samuels comes from Washington, and is the younger brother of former Wyoming and Vanderbilt quarterback and current Missouri quality control coach Austyn Carta-Samuels. A native of Saratoga, Calif., Carta-Samuels threw 47 passes in 25 career appearances as a Husky. Working primarily as Jake Browning‘s backup, Carta-Samuels hit 27-of-47 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns.

Carta-Samuels figures to compete for the Colorado State quarterback job this fall. Senior Nick Stevens threw all 459 passes for the Rams last season. Sophomore Collin Hill figures to be Carta-Samuels’s chief competition; he was 75-of-129 for 1,096 yards (8.5 per attempt) with eight touchdowns against two interceptions as a true freshman in 2016 before taking a redshirt season in 2017.

Report: Alabama, USC to open 2020 season in Dallas

By Zach BarnettMar 25, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

There was a flurry of Alabama scheduling news on Saturday. First, it was reported that Alabama is in discussions with Notre Dame for a home-and-home series at an undisclosed date in the future. That report sparked a second item that the Tide is also reportedly discussing a home-and-home with Texas as well.

In a response to our tweet about such reports, Birmingham media personality Jim Dunaway tweeted the following:

Dunaway’s report has not been confirmed, but it passes the smell test. The Dallas kickoff game — officially known as the Advocare Classic — does not have a 2020 matchup lined up. LSU and Miami will meet at AT&T Stadium to open the upcoming season and Auburn-Oregon is set for 2019, but the 2020 date remains open. Further, Alabama does not have an opening week game on its ’20 slate and neither does USC, according to FBSchedules.

A 2020 game would, of course, be a rematch to the 2016 Advocare Classic, when the Tide stomped a pre-Sam Darnold USC outfit, 52-6.

Alabama helped start the modern tradition of neutral site openers and has been a near-annual participant ever since — which is why yesterday’s reports that AD Greg Byrne is looking away from such games was such big news. The Tide is 8-0 in neutral site openers, winning by an average score of 36-14. Alabama meets Louisville in Orlando on Sept. 1 of this year, and also has meetings with Duke (Aug. 31, 2019) and Miami (Sept. 4, 2021) in Atlanta in the offing.

Alabama is 4-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium, with a 41-14 win over Michigan and a 35-17 defeat of Wisconsin in addition to its USC blowout in previous Advocare Classics and a 38-0 blanking of Michigan State in the 2015 Cotton Bowl. USC is 0-2 at AT&T Stadium, falling 24-7 to Ohio State in the most recent Cotton Bowl in addition to the Alabama loss of 2016.

The Trojans have home dates with New Mexico (Sept. 19) and Notre Dame (Nov. 28) lined up for 2020.

Four Texas Tech players arrested early Sunday morning

By Zach BarnettMar 25, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
3 Comments

Four Texas Tech players were arrested and booked into the Lubbock County jail on Sunday morning, according to mug shots and records posted by Inside the Red Raiders publisher Jarret Johnson.

The four players are quarterback Jett Duffey, wide receiver Quan Shorts, defensive back Desmond Smith and linebacker Christian Taylor. Duffey was booked at 4:15 a.m. on criminal mischief charges, Taylor at 4:48 a.m. on criminal mischief charges, Shorts at 5:08 a.m. on disorderly conduct charges, and Smith at 8:07 a.m. on disorderly conduct charges. All remain on the Lubbock County jail’s active roster as of press time.

Below is a summary from the Lubbock Police Department, via Myhighplains.com:

Officers were dispatched to Bash Riprocks Nightclub (2419 Main Street) at 1:54 a.m., following reports of a disturbance where a suspect was possibly armed. 

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a large group of people in front of the nightclub who were impeding traffic.

After attempting to locate [the] armed suspect, an officer observed an individual intentionally cause damage to a vehicle by smashing the windshield. When officers tried to arrest the suspect, the crowd became aggressive toward the responding officers.

In all, 10 suspects were arrested, eight for disorderly conduct, and two for Criminal Mischief. One of the arrestees (20-year-old) Desmon Smith Williams was taken to UMC for a dog bite from one of the responding K-9 units. He was treated, released, and later booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. No officers were injured in the incident.

Taylor smashed a car windshield in front of one of the responding officers and Jett Duffey damaged property at ULOFTS in front of officers while we were trying to disperse the crowd.

Duffey, a sophomore from Mansfield, Texas, appeared in one game as a redshirt freshman in 2017, but is expected to compete with junior McLane Carter for the starting role this fall. This has not been Duffey’s first disciplinary issue in Lubbock, however. He was suspended by the university for the spring and summer sessions of 2017 after the Texas Tech Title IX panel determined he had “nonconsensual intercourse” with a woman in April 2016. Duffey was named the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Mr. Texas Football Award winner during his senior year of 2015 before enrolling for the spring term of 2016.

Shorts is a junior from Humble, Texas, in the Houston area. He has 14 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in 18 career appearances. Smith, a junior from Odessa, Texas, started at cornerback for the Red Raiders last fall, collecting 46 tackles and one interception. Taylor, a junior from Houston, appeared in all 13 games in 2017, registering five tackles.

Not that there’s ever a good time for four players to be arrested, but Sunday’s arrests are an especially bad one. The Red Raiders’ men’s basketball program meets No. 1 seed Villanova for a spot in the program’s first Final Four at 2:20 p.m. ET today in Boston.

Texas Tech did not respond to a CFT inquiry seeking comment, but one is presumably coming at some point today.