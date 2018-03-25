Four Texas Tech players arrested early Sunday morning

Four Texas Tech players were arrested and booked into the Lubbock County jail on Sunday morning, according to mug shots and records posted by Inside the Red Raiders publisher Jarret Johnson.

The four players are quarterback Jett Duffey, wide receiver Quan Shorts, defensive back Desmond Smith and linebacker Christian Taylor. Duffey was booked at 4:15 a.m. on criminal mischief charges, Taylor at 4:48 a.m. on criminal mischief charges, Shorts at 5:08 a.m. on disorderly conduct charges, and Smith at 8:07 a.m. on disorderly conduct charges. All remain on the Lubbock County jail’s active roster as of press time.

4 football players, including QB Jett Duffey, starting CB Des Smith and starting WR Quan Shorts arrested on one of the biggest days in #TexasTech sports history. SMH. This program. pic.twitter.com/0K3aPz5co7 — Jarret Johnson (@JohnsonJarret) March 25, 2018

Duffey, a sophomore from Mansfield, Texas, appeared in one game as a redshirt freshman in 2017, but is expected to compete with junior McLane Carter for the starting role this fall. This has not been Duffey’s first disciplinary issue in Lubbock, however. He was suspended by the university for the spring and summer sessions of 2017 after the Texas Tech Title IX panel determined he had “nonconsensual intercourse” with a woman in April 2016. Duffey was named the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Mr. Texas Football Award winner during his senior year of 2015 before enrolling for the spring term of 2016.

Shorts is a junior from Humble, Texas, in the Houston area. He has 14 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in 18 career appearances. Smith, a junior from Odessa, Texas, started at cornerback for the Red Raiders last fall, collecting 46 tackles and one interception. Taylor, a junior from Houston, appeared in all 13 games in 2017, registering five tackles.

Not that there’s ever a good time for four players to be arrested, but Sunday’s arrests are an especially bad one. The Red Raiders’ men’s basketball program meets No. 1 seed Villanova for a spot in the program’s first Final Four at 2:20 p.m. ET today in Boston.

Texas Tech did not respond to a CFT inquiry seeking comment, but one is presumably coming at some point today.