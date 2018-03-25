Report: Alabama, USC to open 2020 season in Dallas

There was a flurry of Alabama scheduling news on Saturday. First, it was reported that Alabama is in discussions with Notre Dame for a home-and-home series at an undisclosed date in the future. That report sparked a second item that the Tide is also reportedly discussing a home-and-home with Texas as well.
In a response to our tweet about such reports, Birmingham media personality Jim Dunaway tweeted the following:
Dunaway’s report has not been confirmed, but it passes the smell test. The Dallas kickoff game — officially known as the Advocare Classic — does not have a 2020 matchup lined up. LSU and Miami will meet at AT&T Stadium to open the upcoming season and Auburn-Oregon is set for 2019, but the 2020 date remains open. Further, Alabama does not have an opening week game on its ’20 slate and neither does USC, according to FBSchedules.
A 2020 game would, of course, be a rematch to the 2016 Advocare Classic, when the Tide stomped a pre-Sam Darnold USC outfit, 52-6.
Alabama helped start the modern tradition of neutral site openers and has been a near-annual participant ever since — which is why yesterday’s reports that AD Greg Byrne is looking away from such games was such big news. The Tide is 8-0 in neutral site openers, winning by an average score of 36-14. Alabama meets Louisville in Orlando on Sept. 1 of this year, and also has meetings with Duke (Aug. 31, 2019) and Miami (Sept. 4, 2021) in Atlanta in the offing.
Alabama is 4-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium, with a 41-14 win over Michigan and a 35-17 defeat of Wisconsin in addition to its USC blowout in previous Advocare Classics and a 38-0 blanking of Michigan State in the 2015 Cotton Bowl. USC is 0-2 at AT&T Stadium, falling 24-7 to Ohio State in the most recent Cotton Bowl in addition to the Alabama loss of 2016.
The Trojans have home dates with New Mexico (Sept. 19) and Notre Dame (Nov. 28) lined up for 2020.
Four Texas Tech players were arrested and booked into the Lubbock County jail on Sunday morning, according to mug shots and records posted by Inside the Red Raiders publisher Jarret Johnson.
The four players are quarterback Jett Duffey, wide receiver Quan Shorts, defensive back Desmond Smith and linebacker Christian Taylor. Duffey was booked at 4:15 a.m. on criminal mischief charges, Taylor at 4:48 a.m. on criminal mischief charges, Shorts at 5:08 a.m. on disorderly conduct charges, and Smith at 8:07 a.m. on disorderly conduct charges. All remain on the Lubbock County jail’s active roster as of press time.
Duffey, a sophomore from Mansfield, Texas, appeared in one game as a redshirt freshman in 2017, but is expected to compete with junior McLane Carter for the starting role this fall. This has not been Duffey’s first disciplinary issue in Lubbock, however. He was suspended by the university for the spring and summer sessions of 2017 after the Texas Tech Title IX panel determined he had “nonconsensual intercourse” with a woman in April 2016. Duffey was named the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Mr. Texas Football Award winner during his senior year of 2015 before enrolling for the spring term of 2016.
Shorts is a junior from Humble, Texas, in the Houston area. He has 14 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in 18 career appearances. Smith, a junior from Odessa, Texas, started at cornerback for the Red Raiders last fall, collecting 46 tackles and one interception. Taylor, a junior from Houston, appeared in all 13 games in 2017, registering five tackles.
Not that there’s ever a good time for four players to be arrested, but Sunday’s arrests are an especially bad one. The Red Raiders’ men’s basketball program meets No. 1 seed Villanova for a spot in the program’s first Final Four at 2:20 p.m. ET today in Boston.
Texas Tech did not respond to a CFT inquiry seeking comment, but one is presumably coming at some point today.
It had been thought that, despite moving on from Kentucky, Eli Brown could very well end up staying in the commonwealth. This weekend, those thoughts proved prophetic.
On his personal Twitter account Saturday evening, Brown confirmed that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Western Kentucky. The announcement comes almost exactly six weeks after the linebacker had confirmed he would be transferring from Kentucky.
A four-star member of UK’s 2015 recruiting class, Brown was rated as the No. 20 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Kentucky according to 247Sports.com. Brown was the highest-rated player in the Wildcats’ class that year.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Brown played in 12 games in 2016. Because of injuries to others, the 6-2, 215-pound redshirt sophomore started five games this past season and was seemingly in line for significant playing time in 2018 prior to his decision to transfer.
Iowa football finished just 8-5 last season but their biggest win for the school might have been at the box office.
A $4 million boost in ticket sales for the Hawkeyes played a big role in the athletic department finishing in the black during the most recent fiscal year, according to documents obtained by Landof10.com. It is the first time Iowa has shown a profit in three years as a result.
“When you look at the trends across the country in football attendance and basketball attendance, just nationally there seems to be a reduction,” athletics director Gary Barta told the site. “So I’m pleased generally that we’re holding our own. It seems to fluctuate a little bit more depending on good season/bad season. But for the most part we still have that core of support that’s as good as anywhere.”
Iowa managed a whopping $130.68 million in revenue overall according to reports given to the NCAA and spent around $128.9 million in the same time frame. A good chunk of that cash came as a result of the football program, including the school-record $23.7 million in football ticket sales.
Even with cost increases and salary spikes, it seems like the trend of finishing revenue positive for the department is likely to continue given the massive increases coming the way of Big Ten schools the next few years in television revenue from the conference. As big as some of the numbers put up by the Hawkeyes are though, they still trail others like Texas and Texas A&M by nearly $70 million in the last fiscal year.
It’s hard to believe that prior to last season, UAB didn’t have a football team for two years. As successful as the Blazers re-launch in the sport has been though, the next step for the program to truly be competitive in the sports landscape might have just happened on the desk of the governor this week.
AL.com notes that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a new tax law for Jefferson County that would provide a significant sum of money for a new UAB football stadium as well as other improvements to the sprawling Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) that already houses the arena for the program’s basketball teams.
Though there has been no contractual commitment to build the stadium just yet, the passing of the tax bill to provide some of the revenues needed is one of the first steps local leaders were hoping for. Current plans have the authorities responsible looking at building a 45,000-55,000 seat stadium for UAB football at an estimated cost of $175 million. The school is expected to chip in nearly $4 million a year toward the cost in lease payments.
It’s unclear as to the exact site of the potential stadium but it is expected to be in the downtown area somewhere near the current BJCC complex. It goes without saying that any new stadium, even an off campus such as this one, would be a massive upgrade from the Blazers current home Legion Field.
With the new law out of the way, the next steps appear to reside with local authorities to finalize plans and firmly commit to building the new venue. Construction on the new stadium is expected to begin in December of 2018 once the final green light is given.
Needless to say, UAB football is not only back but it certainly appears better than ever given this recent bit of news.