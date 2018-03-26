Who will call plays for Michigan’s offense? To be determined

Usually, this time of year brings one pretty common question to college football programs around the country. Who is going to be the starting quarterback? While Michigan is indeed looking to have an answer to that down the line, the Wolverines are also trying to figure out just who exactly will be in charge of calling the offensive plays from the sideline.
As Michigan got their spring practices underway the other day, head coach Jim Harbaugh says that is a decision that has not been made amid a handful of coaching staff changes this offseason.
“Well, I haven’t decided,” Harbaugh said Friday, according to MLive.com. “It really comes down to who the play caller is going to be and how we’re going to call plays. If that’s what you’re asking, I haven’t really decided yet.”
Michigan recently put the finishing touches on a new contract for Ed Wariner and also added former Florida head coach Jim McElwain to the staff this offseason. Passing-game coordinator Pep Hamilton is another candidate for the play-calling responsibilities too after already being on the staff. Tim Drevno stepped down as offensive coordinator in February.
The importance of revitalizing the Michigan offense cannot be overstated. Michigan ranked 105th in the nation in total offense in 2017, averaging 348.9 yards per game. Only Illinois and Rutgers averaged fewer yards per game among Big Ten programs last fall. The Wolverines had issues at the quarterback position all season long too, resulting in the nation’s 111th-ranked passing offense with just nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Maryland, Minnesota, and Rutgers were the only passing offenses in the Big Ten to average fewer passing yards per game.
Meanwhile, Michigan is still holding out hope to have Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson ruled eligible to play this season. A hold-up in the NCAA transfer process is keeping Patterson among those in limbo right now.
The culture within the Baylor football program may be changing, but the headlines still have some catching up to do.
This weekend, Matt Rhule confirmed that rising redshirt junior linebacker Eric Ogor has been dismissed from the team. Ogor was one of four players who had been suspended by the head coach; the other three, redshirt freshman safeties Tre’von Lewis and John Arthur and redshirt freshman defensive end Justin Harris, remain with the team, albeit still under suspension.
Rhule declined to delve into the specifics of Ogor’s dismissal.
“Not one single thing, just repeated violations of athletic department policies,” the head coach said by way of KWTX-TV when asked about why Ogor was given the boot.
Last season in 10 games, Ogor was credited with 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Those numbers were both good for fifth on the Bears.
In February, it was reported that three members of the Baylor football team are under investigation for suspected sexual assault. The allegations stemming from the incident involve three redshirt freshman Bears football players and members of the university’s equestrian team.
The identities of the three players involved in that investigation have never been confirmed by the university or team, although Rhule did acknowledge earlier this month that the suspensions meted out to Arthur, Harris and Lewis were “based on a decision by a university committee that handles allegations surrounding player conduct.”
Georgia defensive back Divaad Wilson tore his ACL during a Saturday practice. Wilson announced the injury in a since-deleted tweet.
“Tore my ACL,” he wrote. “Comeback will be Epic! God’s Plan.”
Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart revealed earlier in the day that Wilson had suffered a lower-body injury. “That’s disheartening, because he had had three really good practices, and I was really fired up about him,” Smart told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
An early enrollee from Miami, Wilson was expected to compete for playing time in 2018. The secondary is expected to be one of the few question marks for Georgia this fall after losing three starters from 2017. Wilson had been working at cornerback and star, a nickelback equivalent where the Dogs lost 2017 starter Aaron Davis to graduation.
“The biggest thing is he’s 190-195 pounds. He’s that Mo Smith, that Aaron Davis, that star-type body. He was picking things up well,” Smart told the paper.
No timetable has been established for Wilson’s return.
Colorado State has landed the commitment of graduate transfer quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels, Rams head coach Mike Bobo announced Sunday.
Carta-Samuels comes from Washington, and is the younger brother of former Wyoming and Vanderbilt quarterback and current Missouri quality control coach Austyn Carta-Samuels. A native of Saratoga, Calif., Carta-Samuels threw 47 passes in 25 career appearances as a Husky. Working primarily as Jake Browning‘s backup, Carta-Samuels hit 27-of-47 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns.
Carta-Samuels figures to compete for the Colorado State quarterback job this fall. Senior Nick Stevens threw all 459 passes for the Rams last season. Sophomore Collin Hill figures to be Carta-Samuels’s chief competition; he was 75-of-129 for 1,096 yards (8.5 per attempt) with eight touchdowns against two interceptions as a true freshman in 2016 before taking a redshirt season in 2017.
Everyone in college sports knows that student-athletes get five years to play four seasons. Bowling Green kicker Jake Suder learned the hard way that clock doesn’t stop whether you’re actually on a team or not.
As detailed by the Toledo Blade, Suder graduated from Toledo’s Central Catholic High School in 2013 and then enrolled at Notre Dame College, a Division II school South Euclid, Ohio. He kicked for Notre Dame’s football team that fall, then withdrew from school. After spending the spring of 2014 at a community college, Suder transferred to Bowling Green for the fall 2014 semester — but did not join the Falcons’ football team. He joined the club for the 2015, ’16 and ’17 seasons, thinking the ’15 season in which he did not play counted as his redshirt season.
Turns out, the NCAA counted the 2014 season in which Suder did not play as his redshirt season, and he sat out 2015 for nothing. Suder appealed the decision, but learned last month his college career was officially over.
“I wouldn’t even know who to blame; it just happened,” he told the Blade. “As awful as the situation is, there’s nothing I can do to change it. I just have to move on.”
Suder joined the team as a walk-on but earned a scholarship after nailing a 53-yard kick in practice, which went viral on social media.
After mistakenly sitting out 2015, Suder became the Falcons’ placekicker for the past two seasons. He connected on 27-of-34 (79.4 percent) field goal tries and 67-of-71 (94.4 percent) extra points. Instead of preparing for his senior year, Suder is now gearing up for a run at a professional career.
“As soon as I got the word, I called my dad, and I called every connection that I had,” Suder told the paper. “I needed to get an agent, and I needed to get my name out there so teams knew I was draft-eligible. No teams were looking for me because nobody knew I was eligible.”