Clemson DB Nolan Turner set to undergo shoulder surgery

Clemson’s depth in the defensive secondary has been pared a bit courtesy of an injury.

Dabo Swinney announced Monday that Nolan Turner will be forced to undergo surgery to repair an injured shoulder. The defensive back suffered the unspecified injury during the Tigers’ most recent spring scrimmage.

While the rising redshirt sophomore will miss the remainder of spring practice, his head coach expects him to “be back sometime this summer.”

After redshirting as a true freshman, Turner played in 13 games for the Tigers this past season. He was credited with 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. Seven of his tackles came on special teams.