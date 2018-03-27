Clemson DB Nolan Turner set to undergo shoulder surgery

Clemson’s depth in the defensive secondary has been pared a bit courtesy of an injury.
Dabo Swinney announced Monday that Nolan Turner will be forced to undergo surgery to repair an injured shoulder. The defensive back suffered the unspecified injury during the Tigers’ most recent spring scrimmage.
While the rising redshirt sophomore will miss the remainder of spring practice, his head coach expects him to “be back sometime this summer.”
After redshirting as a true freshman, Turner played in 13 games for the Tigers this past season. He was credited with 14 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. Seven of his tackles came on special teams.
Georgia Tech has lost a running back, and FBS has lost one of its best names.
Yellow Jackets running back Quaide Weimerskirch announced on Twitter Monday he will transfer to the University of West Florida, a Division II school in Pensacola. Weimerskirch will transfer after earning his Bachelor’s degree in business administration this May. As a graduate transfer, Weimerskirch would have been eligible to play immediately at any FBS school, but he has opted to return closer to home. Weimerskirch is from Pace, Fla., which sits just 15 miles to the northeast of Pensacola.
Weimerskirch appeared in 18 games over his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He rushed once for no yards as a redshirt freshman in 2016, and carried 16 times for 70 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last fall. Weimerskirch will have two years to compete as a West Florida Argonaut.
Chris Clark‘s winding college football journey has taken yet another twist.
After Tuesday’s practice, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi revealed that Clark has decided to take what was described by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a leave of absence from the Panthers football team. No specific reason for the departure, which may or may not be temporary, was given.
Narduzzi did state that the door is open for a return.
A four-star member of UCLA’s 2015 recruiting class, Clark was rated as the No. 2 tight end in the country according to 247Sports.com. In mid-September of that year, however, Clark left the Bruins football program, with the university placing restrictions on where he could transfer to that included Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. A month after he left UCLA, he confirmed that he would be continuing his playing career at Syracuse; less than two weeks later, the Orange pulled their offer from Clark.
After moving on to Pitt, Clark sat out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. In 2017, Clark started eight of the 12 games in which he played. The 6-6, 260-pounder caught 16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown during his first on-field season at Pitt.
Prior to his unexpected sabbatical, Clark had been penciled in as the Panthers’ starting tight end for the 2018 season.
Not surprisingly, there are some football-related repercussions for a quartet of Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Over the weekend, four Red Raider football players, quarterback Jett Duffey, wide receiver Quan Shorts, defensive back Desmond Smith and linebacker Christian Taylor, were arrested following an incident outside of a Lubbock nightclub. Duffey and Taylor were charged with criminal mischief, while Shorts and Smith are facing one count each of disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that all four of those players have been indefinitely suspended from the football team.
Duffey is expected to compete with McLane Carter for the starting quarterback job.
Shorts has 14 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in 18 career games. Smith started at cornerback for the Red Raiders last season and was credited with 46 tackles and one interception. Taylor appeared in all 13 games in 2017, registering five tackles.
Nearly a year and a half later, there’s some legal closure for Donavaughn Campbell.
According to Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate, Campbell reached a plea deal in a case stemming from an incident at Georgia Tech in late October of 2016. In exchange for a plea of guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery, the LSU offensive lineman was sentenced to 12 months probation, 100 hours of community service and eight hours of anger management. Additionally, the first-time offender will be required to write a letter to each of his two victims.
Campbell was arrested at a Georgia Tech fraternity house for allegedly punching two people. Campbell’s brother was a redshirt defensive back with the Yellow Jackets, and the lineman was in town visiting as the Tigers were off that weekend.
While Campbell was suspended by then-interim head coach Ed Orgeron in the wake of the arrest, he was reinstated to the football program nearly two weeks later.
Campbell, a four-star 2016 signee, appeared in four games as a true freshman. In 2017, he played in the season opener before a lower-leg injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year. He came into the spring as a backup at guard.