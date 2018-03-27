Former Georgia Tech RB Quaide Weimerskirch transfers to Division II West Florida

Georgia Tech has lost a running back, and FBS has lost one of its best names.

Yellow Jackets running back Quaide Weimerskirch announced on Twitter Monday he will transfer to the University of West Florida, a Division II school in Pensacola. Weimerskirch will transfer after earning his Bachelor’s degree in business administration this May. As a graduate transfer, Weimerskirch would have been eligible to play immediately at any FBS school, but he has opted to return closer to home. Weimerskirch is from Pace, Fla., which sits just 15 miles to the northeast of Pensacola.

Weimerskirch appeared in 18 games over his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He rushed once for no yards as a redshirt freshman in 2016, and carried 16 times for 70 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last fall. Weimerskirch will have two years to compete as a West Florida Argonaut.