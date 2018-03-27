Jim Harbaugh confirms Wilton Speight considering a return to Michigan

Wilton Speight announced in November he will leave Michigan to spend his final year of college football somewhere else. In January it was reported that Speight would undo that transfer if another transfer, Shea Patterson, did not receive NCAA approval to play in 2018. Now we know that to be the case, according to Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh stated on his podcast Attack Each Day that Speight is indeed considering a return. “I don’t rule it out completely,” Harbaugh said, via CBS Sports. “Wilton is going to be a graduate transfer…Wilton graduates in May, and he’s weighing some of his options. He’s first taking a look and seeing what else is out there to see who is need of a starting quarterback, but he hasn’t closed the door on coming back.”

Speight threw 25 passes in seven games in 2015, threw for 2,538 yards with 18 touchdowns in 12 starts in 2016 but then was knocked out for the year in a Sept. 23 win over Purdue in 2017. John O’Korn and Brandon Peters filled in for Speight from there. O’Korn graduated, while Peters will be a junior in 2018.

Patterson is Plan A for Michigan this fall. But if Plan A has to wait until 2019, Michigan still has a Plan B on the table, according to Harbaugh.