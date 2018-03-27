Starting LB Zach McCloud (wrist) limited for rest of Miami’s spring

Miami’s linebacking corps has taken a hit, but its impact should be limited to just the spring.

During a radio interview Monday, Mark Richt hinted that there was an injury issue with Zach McCloud. Tuesday, the head coach confirmed that the linebacker will essentially be sidelined for the remainder of spring practice because of an injury to his left wrist.

“He’s got a wrist injury He won’t be able to go through spring, but he’ll be ready in the fall,” Richt said in quotes distributed by the team. “I think the entire summer he’ll be good as well to train.”

McCloud will likely be able to participate in non-contact drills through the remainder of the spring, which culminates with the annual spring game April 14, as he continues rehabbing the injury.

As a true sophomore last season, McCloud started 11 of the 13 games in which he played. He was credited with 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

All told, he’s started 22 games during his two seasons with the Hurricanes.