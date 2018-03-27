Starting LB Zach McCloud (wrist) limited for rest of Miami’s spring

Miami’s linebacking corps has taken a hit, but its impact should be limited to just the spring.
During a radio interview Monday, Mark Richt hinted that there was an injury issue with Zach McCloud. Tuesday, the head coach confirmed that the linebacker will essentially be sidelined for the remainder of spring practice because of an injury to his left wrist.
“He’s got a wrist injury He won’t be able to go through spring, but he’ll be ready in the fall,” Richt said in quotes distributed by the team. “I think the entire summer he’ll be good as well to train.”
McCloud will likely be able to participate in non-contact drills through the remainder of the spring, which culminates with the annual spring game April 14, as he continues rehabbing the injury.
As a true sophomore last season, McCloud started 11 of the 13 games in which he played. He was credited with 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
All told, he’s started 22 games during his two seasons with the Hurricanes.
There’s yet another update on one of the most discussed digits in college football.
Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury to his left (throwing) hand during Alabama’s first spring practice session earlier this month, with the quarterback’s father subsequently confirming that his son had undergone surgery to repair a broken index finger that same day. Tagovailoa returned to practice late last week, albeit on a limited basis.
Tuesday brought yet another development, with Tagovailoa actually throwing during the Crimson Tide’s practice earlier in the day. That said, he’s still limited in what he’s able to do throwing-wise, although his head coach hopes that’ll change sooner rather than later.
“Obviously he’s got a bad hand and we don’t want to hit on his hand,” Nick Saban said by way of ESPN.com, “but hopefully in a short period of time he’ll be able to go back out there.”
Until Tagovailoa is fully recovered, Jalen Hurts will continue to take the majority of the reps as the Crimson Tide continues its march through their 15 spring practice sessions.
The rising true junior Hurts, who has started every game but one the past two seasons, and the rising true sophomore Tagovailoa, the national championship game hero who replaced Hurts at halftime of the overtime win, are entrenched in a competition for the starting job that, barring a post-spring transfer, is expected to extend into summer camp. That said, most observers outside of the UA football program fully expect Tagovailoa, because of his proficiency in the passing game relative to Hurts, to earn the job at some point before the Tide opens the defense of their title against Louisville in Orlando Sept. 1.
Wilton Speight announced in November he will leave Michigan to spend his final year of college football somewhere else. In January it was reported that Speight would undo that transfer if another transfer, Shea Patterson, did not receive NCAA approval to play in 2018. Now we know that to be the case, according to Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh stated on his podcast Attack Each Day that Speight is indeed considering a return. “I don’t rule it out completely,” Harbaugh said, via CBS Sports. “Wilton is going to be a graduate transfer…Wilton graduates in May, and he’s weighing some of his options. He’s first taking a look and seeing what else is out there to see who is need of a starting quarterback, but he hasn’t closed the door on coming back.”
Speight threw 25 passes in seven games in 2015, threw for 2,538 yards with 18 touchdowns in 12 starts in 2016 but then was knocked out for the year in a Sept. 23 win over Purdue in 2017. John O’Korn and Brandon Peters filled in for Speight from there. O’Korn graduated, while Peters will be a junior in 2018.
Patterson is Plan A for Michigan this fall. But if Plan A has to wait until 2019, Michigan still has a Plan B on the table, according to Harbaugh.
Georgia Tech has lost a running back, and FBS has lost one of its best names.
Yellow Jackets running back Quaide Weimerskirch announced on Twitter Monday he will transfer to the University of West Florida, a Division II school in Pensacola. Weimerskirch will transfer after earning his Bachelor’s degree in business administration this May. As a graduate transfer, Weimerskirch would have been eligible to play immediately at any FBS school, but he has opted to return closer to home. Weimerskirch is from Pace, Fla., which sits just 15 miles to the northeast of Pensacola.
Weimerskirch appeared in 18 games over his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He rushed once for no yards as a redshirt freshman in 2016, and carried 16 times for 70 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last fall. Weimerskirch will have two years to compete as a West Florida Argonaut.
Chris Clark‘s winding college football journey has taken yet another twist.
After Tuesday’s practice, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi revealed that Clark has decided to take what was described by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a leave of absence from the Panthers football team. No specific reason for the departure, which may or may not be temporary, was given.
Narduzzi did state that the door is open for a return.
A four-star member of UCLA’s 2015 recruiting class, Clark was rated as the No. 2 tight end in the country according to 247Sports.com. In mid-September of that year, however, Clark left the Bruins football program, with the university placing restrictions on where he could transfer to that included Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. A month after he left UCLA, he confirmed that he would be continuing his playing career at Syracuse; less than two weeks later, the Orange pulled their offer from Clark.
After moving on to Pitt, Clark sat out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. In 2017, Clark started eight of the 12 games in which he played. The 6-6, 260-pounder caught 16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown during his first on-field season at Pitt.
Prior to his unexpected sabbatical, Clark had been penciled in as the Panthers’ starting tight end for the 2018 season.