Texas Tech suspends four arrested Red Raiders

Not surprisingly, there are some football-related repercussions for a quartet of Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Over the weekend, four Red Raider football players, quarterback Jett Duffey, wide receiver Quan Shorts, defensive back Desmond Smith and linebacker Christian Taylor, were arrested following an incident outside of a Lubbock nightclub. Duffey and Taylor were charged with criminal mischief, while Shorts and Smith are facing one count each of disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that all four of those players have been indefinitely suspended from the football team.
Duffey is expected to compete with McLane Carter for the starting quarterback job.
Shorts has 14 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in 18 career games. Smith started at cornerback for the Red Raiders last season and was credited with 46 tackles and one interception. Taylor appeared in all 13 games in 2017, registering five tackles.
Nearly a year and a half later, there’s some legal closure for Donavaughn Campbell.
According to Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate, Campbell reached a plea deal in a case stemming from an incident at Georgia Tech in late October of 2016. In exchange for a plea of guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery, the LSU offensive lineman was sentenced to 12 months probation, 100 hours of community service and eight hours of anger management. Additionally, the first-time offender will be required to write a letter to each of his two victims.
Campbell was arrested at a Georgia Tech fraternity house for allegedly punching two people. Campbell’s brother was a redshirt defensive back with the Yellow Jackets, and the lineman was in town visiting as the Tigers were off that weekend.
While Campbell was suspended by then-interim head coach Ed Orgeron in the wake of the arrest, he was reinstated to the football program nearly two weeks later.
Campbell, a four-star 2016 signee, appeared in four games as a true freshman. In 2017, he played in the season opener before a lower-leg injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year. He came into the spring as a backup at guard.
Brandon Dawkins still doesn’t know to where he will transfer. The erstwhile Arizona quarterback does, however, have somewhat of a timeline for a decision to be made.
Late last week, it was reported that Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Nebraska and UCLA have all expressed interest in the quarterback. It was also confirmed that Dawkins has plans to visit the campuses of FAU and IU in the coming weeks.
In an interview with Rivals.com, Dawkins acknowledged that those are the four main schools who are in pursuit of him. He also told the website that he hopes to announce a decision on his new college football home before he graduates from UA in late May.
“I just want to be done with it as soon as possible,” the Thousand Oaks, Calif., product told the site. “I’m not in high school anymore. I’m not trying to have a bunch of offers and brag and post about them. I just want to know where I’m going to go and settle in and start learning that playbook and get to wherever I’m going and start learning the offense and get with the team and start getting that chemistry going.”
On Twitter late last month, Dawkins announced that he would be transferring from Arizona.
As a graduate transfer, Dawkins would be eligible to play immediately in 2018 at whichever of the quartet of schools he ultimately lands. The upcoming season will serve as Dawkins’ final year of eligibility at the collegiate level.
Dawkins started nine games in 2016 and the first four games this past season before the force of nature known as Khalil Tate took over. All told, he played in 23 games during his four seasons in the desert. The 13 starts previously mentioned were the only ones of his UA career.
For the Wildcats portion of his playing career, Dawkins completed just over 56 percent of his 334 passes for 2,418 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He ran for another 1,582 yards and 20 more touchdowns.
Now it’s officially official.
Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Bob Diaco was expected to take a job on the Oklahoma football staff. Late last week, another report indicated that Diaco had finalized an agreement with OU.
Monday afternoon, Diaco’s new boss, Lincoln Riley, confirmed on his personal Twitter account the addition of the long-time defensive coordinator.
As Riley’s 10-man on-field staff is complete, Diaco is expected to serve as a defensive analyst for the Sooners.
Diaco spent the 2017 season as the defensive coordinator at Nebraska, let go after that one year following the firing of head coach Mike Riley. Prior to that brief stint in Lincoln, he was the head coach at UConn for three seasons before being fired after going 11-26 during his time with the Huskies.
Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Notre Dame for four seasons from 2010-13.
Ohio State appears to have dodged what would be a rather significant injury bullet. Maybe.
Urban Meyer revealed Monday that Tuf Borland will miss the remainder of spring practice because of an Achilles injury. The starting middle linebacker suffered the injury during a practice session last week; what led to the injury hasn’t been divulged.
At this point in time, it appears that the injury isn’t severe enough that it’d put Borland’s 2018 season in jeopardy.
“That just breaks your heart because he’s one of the best kids I’ve ever been around in my life, and a very good player,” the head coach said by way of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “But he’ll be back.”
Borland, a four-star 2016 signee, took a redshirt as a true freshman. This past season as a redshirt freshman, the Illinois high school product started nine of the last 11 games at middle linebacker for the Buckeyes. Borland totaled 58 tackles, with his 12 tackles vs. Army, the school noted, serving as the most in a single game for an OSU freshman since Ryan Shazier‘s 15 against Penn State in 2011.