Texas Tech suspends four arrested Red Raiders

Brandon Dawkins still doesn’t know to where he will transfer. The erstwhile Arizona quarterback does, however, have somewhat of a timeline for a decision to be made.

Late last week, it was reported that Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Nebraska and UCLA have all expressed interest in the quarterback. It was also confirmed that Dawkins has plans to visit the campuses of FAU and IU in the coming weeks.

In an interview with Rivals.com, Dawkins acknowledged that those are the four main schools who are in pursuit of him. He also told the website that he hopes to announce a decision on his new college football home before he graduates from UA in late May.

“I just want to be done with it as soon as possible,” the Thousand Oaks, Calif., product told the site. “I’m not in high school anymore. I’m not trying to have a bunch of offers and brag and post about them. I just want to know where I’m going to go and settle in and start learning that playbook and get to wherever I’m going and start learning the offense and get with the team and start getting that chemistry going.”

On Twitter late last month, Dawkins announced that he would be transferring from Arizona.

As a graduate transfer, Dawkins would be eligible to play immediately in 2018 at whichever of the quartet of schools he ultimately lands. The upcoming season will serve as Dawkins’ final year of eligibility at the collegiate level.

Dawkins started nine games in 2016 and the first four games this past season before the force of nature known as Khalil Tate took over. All told, he played in 23 games during his four seasons in the desert. The 13 starts previously mentioned were the only ones of his UA career.

For the Wildcats portion of his playing career, Dawkins completed just over 56 percent of his 334 passes for 2,418 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He ran for another 1,582 yards and 20 more touchdowns.