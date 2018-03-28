Memphis adds former Oregon State defensive coordinator in off-the-field role

Memphis has added an experienced voice to its defensive room. The Tigers have announced the hiring of former Oregon State, Utah State and Hawaii defensive coordinator Kevin Clune as a senior defensive assistant.
Clune spent the past two seasons coordinating defenses in Corvallis for head coach Gary Andersen, but was not retained by new head coach Jonathan Smith. After inheriting a unit that ranked 116th nationally in yards per play allowed in 2015, Clune bumped the Beavers to 79th in 2016, but they subsequently fell to 121st last fall. Clune spent 2015 as the defensive coordinator at Utah State, where the Aggies placed 17th nationally in yards per play allowed. Clune also spent one season — 2014 — as the defensive coordinator at Hawaii, helping the Warriors improve from 117th to 84th nationally.
Clune also has defensive coordinator experience at Southern Utah and Weber State.
Memphis went 10-3 in 2017 despite a defense that finished 75th in yards per play and 102nd in scoring. The Tigers won the American Athletic Conference’s West Division, but fell to UCF 62-55 in double overtime in the AAC Championship.
By a 6-3 vote, the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday gave UAB its first win of 2018. The city council has agreed to commit $3 million a year over the next 30 years toward an economic development package that includes a downtown football stadium.
“This is the right thing to do because it has a full benefit for our entire city,” mayor Randall Woodfin told AL.com.
UAB has said it needs $175 million to complete its new stadium, which was helped over the weekend by a new tax law approved by the state legislature.
“We continue to be encouraged by the steps taken by both state and local leadership in relation to the proposed renovations at the BJCC,” UAB AD Mark Ingram said in a statement. “Mayor Woodfin, the City Council, Jefferson County, the BJCC, State Legislators and community leaders have worked together to make this happen. The renovations will continue to grow our city and we are excited to be a part of it.”
The stadium would hold up to 55,000 people and have space for meetings and exhibitions. UAB currently plays in the 71,000-seat Legion Field, which opened in 1927.
This is becoming quite a thing with the Liberty football program.
Last year, the university announced it had reached scheduling agreements with five members of the ACC, including games against Duke (HERE), Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech (HERE) and Wake Forest (HERE). Wednesday, another member of that conference, North Carolina, announced a three-game series with Liberty.
Two of the games will be played in Chapel Hill, the other in Lynchburg. Below are the specific dates:
Oct. 19, 2024 – Liberty at North Carolina
Sept. 16, 2028 – North Carolina at Liberty
Sept. 6, 2031 – Liberty at North Carolina
The two teams have met once previously, a 56-29 Tar Heels win in 2014 over a Flames squad that was competing at the FCS level. When the teams meet in 2024, they will both be members of the FBS.
In February of last year, Liberty announced that the NCAA had approved a waiver request for FBS reclassification. The Flames will not be eligible for a bowl game in 2018, but will the following season as they become a full-fledged FBS program in 2019.
They will play as a football independent, at least for the time being, because of what one prominent university official claimed were “religious bigots” keeping the team from joining a conference.
One of the central figures in one of the most memorable wins in Michigan State football history has decided to take his leave of East Lansing.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday morning, Jalen Watts-Jackson announced that, “[a]fter much consideration,” he will be transferring from the Spartans. “I would like to thank Coach [Mark] Dantonio and the Spartan football program for the love and support over the past four years,” the defensive back wrote.
As Watts-Jackson will be leaving MSU as a graduate, he’ll be eligible to use his final season of eligibility at another FBS school if that’s the path he chooses.
Watts-Jackson is the Spartan who recovered a botched Michigan attempt at a punt and returned it 38 yards for the game-winning score at the end of MSU’s dramatic 27-23 win in October of 2015. He suffered a serious hip injury on the play and didn’t see the field for the remainder of the year.
The past two seasons, he played in a total of 15 games.
Could a return to the sidelines be in cards for the Ol’ Ball Coach? That certainly seems to be a possibility.
A pair of new pro football leagues are set to kick off the next couple of years, including the Alliance of American Football (AAF). The AAF, backed by Charlie Ebersol, the son of legendary television executive Dick Ebersol, and armed with a television contract with CBS, will launch in February of 2019.
According to Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel, the AAF has been in contact with Steve Spurrier about potentially coaching one of the teams, with the 72-year-old College Football Hall of Famer confirming to Bianchi his interest in a coaching job with the new league.
“I can’t talk a lot about it,” Spurrier told the Sentinel. “It sounds like an interesting and intriguing format and could be a lot of fun. I’m fired up about it, and we’ll see what happens. But I do have an interest.”
In October of 2015, Spurrier stunned the entire college football world by announcing that he was, in the middle of the season, retiring as the Head Ball Coach at South Carolina, effective immediately. Since then, he’s taken a job as an ambassador at his alma mater Florida while seeing the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium field named in his honor, in addition to continuing to hone his long-running rapier wit of course.
Late last year, Spurrier again reiterated that he would be open to a return to coaching, albeit at the high school level — but not as a head coach. Because of the commitment that would be involved — the AAF would only be a four- or five-month commitment, Bianchi noted — it appears Spurrier, who turns 73 next month, has reshaped his opinion on becoming the Head Ball Coach yet again.