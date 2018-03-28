Miami transfer QB Evan Shirreffs tweets move to Charlotte

A little over two months after leaving the ACC, Evan Shirreffs is headed to Conference USA.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Shirreffs announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Charlotte. In mid-January, Shirreffs used the same social media website to announce his decision to transfer from Miami, a transfer that had significant restrictions placed on it by his former football program.
As a graduate transfer, Shirreffs will be eligible to play for the 49ers in 2018. Additionally, he’ll have a year of eligibility that he can use in 2019 as well.
A three-star member of UM’s 2015 recruiting class, Shirreffs took a redshirt his true freshman season. After playing in one game in 2016, he saw action in four contests this past season. He completed two-of-seven passes for 16 yards in 2017.
Shirreffs is the second Hurricanes quarterback to transfer to Charlotte in the last couple of years, joining Kevin Olsen. While a member of the 49ers, Olsen was arrested on multiple felony rape charges.
One of the central figures in one of the most memorable wins in Michigan State football history has decided to take his leave of East Lansing.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday morning, Jalen Watts-Jackson announced that, “[a]fter much consideration,” he will be transferring from the Spartans. “I would like to thank Coach [Mark] Dantonio and the Spartan football program for the love and support over the past four years,” the defensive back wrote.
As Watts-Jackson will be leaving MSU as a graduate, he’ll be eligible to use his final season of eligibility at another FBS school if that’s the path he chooses.
Watts-Jackson is the Spartan who recovered a botched Michigan attempt at a punt and returned it 38 yards for the game-winning score at the end of MSU’s dramatic 27-23 win in October of 2015. He suffered a serious hip injury on the play and didn’t see the field for the remainder of the year.
The past two seasons, he played in a total of 15 games.
Could a return to the sidelines be in cards for the Ol’ Ball Coach? That certainly seems to be a possibility.
A pair of new pro football leagues are set to kick off the next couple of years, including the Alliance of American Football (AAF). The AAF, backed by Charlie Ebersol, the son of legendary television executive Dick Ebersol, and armed with a television contract with CBS, will launch in February of 2019.
According to Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel, the AAF has been in contact with Steve Spurrier about potentially coaching one of the teams, with the 72-year-old College Football Hall of Famer confirming to Bianchi his interest in a coaching job with the new league.
“I can’t talk a lot about it,” Spurrier told the Sentinel. “It sounds like an interesting and intriguing format and could be a lot of fun. I’m fired up about it, and we’ll see what happens. But I do have an interest.”
In October of 2015, Spurrier stunned the entire college football world by announcing that he was, in the middle of the season, retiring as the Head Ball Coach at South Carolina, effective immediately. Since then, he’s taken a job as an ambassador at his alma mater Florida while seeing the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium field named in his honor, in addition to continuing to hone his long-running rapier wit of course.
Late last year, Spurrier again reiterated that he would be open to a return to coaching, albeit at the high school level — but not as a head coach. Because of the commitment that would be involved — the AAF would only be a four- or five-month commitment, Bianchi noted — it appears Spurrier, who turns 73 next month, has reshaped his opinion on becoming the Head Ball Coach yet again.
A month and a half after losing an assistant to a Power Five program, Philip Montgomery has found a replacement.
In a press release, Tulsa announced that Carlton Buckels has been hired by Montgomery as part of his 10-man Golden Hurricane coaching staff. Buckels will serve as Montgomery’s safeties coach.
A former defensive back at LSU and a Louisiana native, Buckels started his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban. This past season, Buckels was the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Div. III Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.
In between, Buckels’ coaching career included stops at Delta State, Southeastern Louisiana, New Mexico State, North Texas and Baylor. He spent six seasons (2011-16) as the cornerbacks coach with Art Briles‘ Bears, with his time in Waco coinciding with a portion of Montgomery’s stint as BU’s offensive coordinator.
Below is Montgomery’s statement on the addition of Buckels:
Coach Buckels is a well-respected coach. He brings solid experience and knowledge to our secondary. He’s a great players coach and is a guy that I believe will fit in well with our staff. As we do some different things schematically, Carlton brings new and fresh ideas to help us continue moving in the direction we want to go.”
“We’ve expanded our recruiting blueprint into Louisiana the last couple of years, and I’m excited that Coach Buckels can really help us in the recruitment of the state. He’s originally from Louisiana, played at LSU and has great ties in the state that will allow us to gain a strong foothold into Louisiana. It’s a state that has a ton of talent, not just skilled talent, but younger big kids that would have an opportunity to help us on the football field.
“Coach Buckels is a great family man. We’re excited to have Carlton and his family be part of our Tulsa football family.
Miami’s linebacking corps has taken a hit, but its impact should be limited to just the spring.
During a radio interview Monday, Mark Richt hinted that there was an injury issue with Zach McCloud. Tuesday, the head coach confirmed that the linebacker will essentially be sidelined for the remainder of spring practice because of an injury to his left wrist.
“He’s got a wrist injury He won’t be able to go through spring, but he’ll be ready in the fall,” Richt said in quotes distributed by the team. “I think the entire summer he’ll be good as well to train.”
McCloud will likely be able to participate in non-contact drills through the remainder of the spring, which culminates with the annual spring game April 14, as he continues rehabbing the injury.
As a true sophomore last season, McCloud started 11 of the 13 games in which he played. He was credited with 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
All told, he’s started 22 games during his two seasons with the Hurricanes.