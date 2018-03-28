Miami transfer QB Evan Shirreffs tweets move to Charlotte

A little over two months after leaving the ACC, Evan Shirreffs is headed to Conference USA.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Shirreffs announced that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Charlotte. In mid-January, Shirreffs used the same social media website to announce his decision to transfer from Miami, a transfer that had significant restrictions placed on it by his former football program.

As a graduate transfer, Shirreffs will be eligible to play for the 49ers in 2018. Additionally, he’ll have a year of eligibility that he can use in 2019 as well.

I’m excited to announce that I’m committed to UNC Charlotte for my final two years of eligibility! I can’t wait to move up to North Carolina this summer and get to work! pic.twitter.com/eN5QgeGkj9 — Evan Shirreffs (@eshirreffs) March 27, 2018

A three-star member of UM’s 2015 recruiting class, Shirreffs took a redshirt his true freshman season. After playing in one game in 2016, he saw action in four contests this past season. He completed two-of-seven passes for 16 yards in 2017.

Shirreffs is the second Hurricanes quarterback to transfer to Charlotte in the last couple of years, joining Kevin Olsen. While a member of the 49ers, Olsen was arrested on multiple felony rape charges.