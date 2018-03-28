Tom Osborne mourns death of Nebraska great Dave Humm

The extended Nebraska football family is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Tuesday night, at his home in his hometown Las Vegas, Dave Humm passed away at the age of 65. Humm had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1988, and spent the last 20 years in a wheelchair.

His death was attributed to complications from the disease.

Humm, who played 10 years in the NFL after being selected in the fifth round of the 1975 draft by the Oakland Raiders, was an All-American quarterback at Nebraska in the early seventies, finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1974. In each of his three seasons as the starter, the Cornhuskers, who were 27-7-2 with Humm under center, finished in the Associated Press Top 10 at season’s end. They won the Big Eight championship his senior season, which was Tom Osborne‘s third in Lincoln as head coach.

Below is a statement from the former NU coaching legend and College Football Hall of Famer on Humm’s passing: