Tom Osborne mourns death of Nebraska great Dave Humm

The extended Nebraska football family is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Tuesday night, at his home in his hometown Las Vegas, Dave Humm passed away at the age of 65. Humm had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1988, and spent the last 20 years in a wheelchair.
His death was attributed to complications from the disease.
Humm, who played 10 years in the NFL after being selected in the fifth round of the 1975 draft by the Oakland Raiders, was an All-American quarterback at Nebraska in the early seventies, finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1974. In each of his three seasons as the starter, the Cornhuskers, who were 27-7-2 with Humm under center, finished in the Associated Press Top 10 at season’s end. They won the Big Eight championship his senior season, which was Tom Osborne‘s third in Lincoln as head coach.
Below is a statement from the former NU coaching legend and College Football Hall of Famer on Humm’s passing:
Dave was an outstanding player for us and was a great passer, leading the Big Eight in passing his senior season. At that time we hadn’t switched to the option yet, but we still didn’t throw the ball very often. Dave was a great athlete, very accurate and made our passing game effective.
“I recall that getting Dave to Nebraska was one of the most intense recruiting battles we ever won. At the time, you could take as many visits as you wanted and Dave took 12 or 13 visits, including one to Bear Bryant and Alabama.
“Most importantly, Dave was a very good person, and in our conversations he always talked about how great his life was despite the circumstances of battling multiple sclerosis for many years. He was also a great father to his daughter, Courtney.
In the end, it was much ado about nothing.
Over the last couple of months, speculation had been making the rounds that Tommy Stevens was seriously contemplating a transfer from Penn State. With Trace McSorley firmly entrenched as the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback for the upcoming season, the rumors of Stevens exploring the transfer option made sense.
While he acknowledged that he has spoken to other unnamed programs, Stevens also confirmed to reporters Wednesday that he has instead opted to remain at Penn State.
“I did search around and look and see if there would be a better place for me, and I talked to some schools, [but] ultimately I know what I have here,” Stevens said by way of pennlive.com. “I love Penn State, I love the relationships I have here, and I love playing football with my best friends, so ultimately I found out this is still the best place for me.”
According to head coach James Franklin, who labeled the development as “great news,” both the player and his family “handled this situation unbelievably well.”
The good news for Stevens — and Franklin, frankly — is that the redshirt sophomore has two seasons of eligibility remaining, while McSorley has just one. McSorley’s departure for the NFL following the 2018 season would leave Stevens sitting squarely in the driver’s seat for the starting job in 2019.
Last season, Stevens completed 14-of-27 passes for 158 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions as McSorley’s backup. For his career, he’s 16-30 for 194 yards and the three scoring tosses. Stevens is extremely versatile as well — an attribute the coaching staff fully intends to utilize in 2018, by the way — running for 388 yards and six touchdowns the past two seasons, while also catching 12 passes for 60 yards and another pair of touchdowns last season for good measure.
Memphis has added an experienced voice to its defensive room. The Tigers have announced the hiring of former Oregon State, Utah State and Hawaii defensive coordinator Kevin Clune as a senior defensive assistant.
Clune spent the past two seasons coordinating defenses in Corvallis for head coach Gary Andersen, but was not retained by new head coach Jonathan Smith. After inheriting a unit that ranked 116th nationally in yards per play allowed in 2015, Clune bumped the Beavers to 79th in 2016, but they subsequently fell to 121st last fall. Clune spent 2015 as the defensive coordinator at Utah State, where the Aggies placed 17th nationally in yards per play allowed. Clune also spent one season — 2014 — as the defensive coordinator at Hawaii, helping the Warriors improve from 117th to 84th nationally.
Clune also has defensive coordinator experience at Southern Utah and Weber State.
Memphis went 10-3 in 2017 despite a defense that finished 75th in yards per play and 102nd in scoring. The Tigers won the American Athletic Conference’s West Division, but fell to UCF 62-55 in double overtime in the AAC Championship.
By a 6-3 vote, the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday gave UAB its first win of 2018. The city council has agreed to commit $3 million a year over the next 30 years toward an economic development package that includes a downtown football stadium.
“This is the right thing to do because it has a full benefit for our entire city,” mayor Randall Woodfin told AL.com.
UAB has said it needs $175 million to complete its new stadium, which was helped over the weekend by a new tax law approved by the state legislature.
“We continue to be encouraged by the steps taken by both state and local leadership in relation to the proposed renovations at the BJCC,” UAB AD Mark Ingram said in a statement. “Mayor Woodfin, the City Council, Jefferson County, the BJCC, State Legislators and community leaders have worked together to make this happen. The renovations will continue to grow our city and we are excited to be a part of it.”
The stadium would hold up to 55,000 people and have space for meetings and exhibitions. UAB currently plays in the 71,000-seat Legion Field, which opened in 1927.
This is becoming quite a thing with the Liberty football program.
Last year, the university announced it had reached scheduling agreements with five members of the ACC, including games against Duke (HERE), Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech (HERE) and Wake Forest (HERE). Wednesday, another member of that conference, North Carolina, announced a three-game series with Liberty.
Two of the games will be played in Chapel Hill, the other in Lynchburg. Below are the specific dates:
Oct. 19, 2024 – Liberty at North Carolina
Sept. 16, 2028 – North Carolina at Liberty
Sept. 6, 2031 – Liberty at North Carolina
The two teams have met once previously, a 56-29 Tar Heels win in 2014 over a Flames squad that was competing at the FCS level. When the teams meet in 2024, they will both be members of the FBS.
In February of last year, Liberty announced that the NCAA had approved a waiver request for FBS reclassification. The Flames will not be eligible for a bowl game in 2018, but will the following season as they become a full-fledged FBS program in 2019.
They will play as a football independent, at least for the time being, because of what one prominent university official claimed were “religious bigots” keeping the team from joining a conference.