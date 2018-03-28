Tulsa replaces assistant lost to K-State with ex-Baylor CBs coach

A month and a half after losing an assistant to a Power Five program, Philip Montgomery has found a replacement.
In a press release, Tulsa announced that Carlton Buckels has been hired by Montgomery as part of his 10-man Golden Hurricane coaching staff. Buckels will serve as Montgomery’s safeties coach.
A former defensive back at LSU and a Louisiana native, Buckels started his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban. This past season, Buckels was the defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Div. III Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.
In between, Buckels’ coaching career included stops at Delta State, Southeastern Louisiana, New Mexico State, North Texas and Baylor. He spent six seasons (2011-16) as the cornerbacks coach with Art Briles‘ Bears, with his time in Waco coinciding with a portion of Montgomery’s stint as BU’s offensive coordinator.
Below is Montgomery’s statement on the addition of Buckels:
Coach Buckels is a well-respected coach. He brings solid experience and knowledge to our secondary. He’s a great players coach and is a guy that I believe will fit in well with our staff. As we do some different things schematically, Carlton brings new and fresh ideas to help us continue moving in the direction we want to go.”
“We’ve expanded our recruiting blueprint into Louisiana the last couple of years, and I’m excited that Coach Buckels can really help us in the recruitment of the state. He’s originally from Louisiana, played at LSU and has great ties in the state that will allow us to gain a strong foothold into Louisiana. It’s a state that has a ton of talent, not just skilled talent, but younger big kids that would have an opportunity to help us on the football field.
“Coach Buckels is a great family man. We’re excited to have Carlton and his family be part of our Tulsa football family.
Miami’s linebacking corps has taken a hit, but its impact should be limited to just the spring.
During a radio interview Monday, Mark Richt hinted that there was an injury issue with Zach McCloud. Tuesday, the head coach confirmed that the linebacker will essentially be sidelined for the remainder of spring practice because of an injury to his left wrist.
“He’s got a wrist injury He won’t be able to go through spring, but he’ll be ready in the fall,” Richt said in quotes distributed by the team. “I think the entire summer he’ll be good as well to train.”
McCloud will likely be able to participate in non-contact drills through the remainder of the spring, which culminates with the annual spring game April 14, as he continues rehabbing the injury.
As a true sophomore last season, McCloud started 11 of the 13 games in which he played. He was credited with 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
All told, he’s started 22 games during his two seasons with the Hurricanes.
There’s yet another update on one of the most discussed digits in college football.
Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury to his left (throwing) hand during Alabama’s first spring practice session earlier this month, with the quarterback’s father subsequently confirming that his son had undergone surgery to repair a broken index finger that same day. Tagovailoa returned to practice late last week, albeit on a limited basis.
Tuesday brought yet another development, with Tagovailoa actually throwing during the Crimson Tide’s practice earlier in the day. That said, he’s still limited in what he’s able to do throwing-wise, although his head coach hopes that’ll change sooner rather than later.
“Obviously he’s got a bad hand and we don’t want to hit on his hand,” Nick Saban said by way of ESPN.com, “but hopefully in a short period of time he’ll be able to go back out there.”
Until Tagovailoa is fully recovered, Jalen Hurts will continue to take the majority of the reps as the Crimson Tide continues its march through their 15 spring practice sessions.
The rising true junior Hurts, who has started every game but one the past two seasons, and the rising true sophomore Tagovailoa, the national championship game hero who replaced Hurts at halftime of the overtime win, are entrenched in a competition for the starting job that, barring a post-spring transfer, is expected to extend into summer camp. That said, most observers outside of the UA football program fully expect Tagovailoa, because of his proficiency in the passing game relative to Hurts, to earn the job at some point before the Tide opens the defense of their title against Louisville in Orlando Sept. 1.
Wilton Speight announced in November he will leave Michigan to spend his final year of college football somewhere else. In January it was reported that Speight would undo that transfer if another transfer, Shea Patterson, did not receive NCAA approval to play in 2018. Now we know that to be the case, according to Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh stated on his podcast Attack Each Day that Speight is indeed considering a return. “I don’t rule it out completely,” Harbaugh said, via CBS Sports. “Wilton is going to be a graduate transfer…Wilton graduates in May, and he’s weighing some of his options. He’s first taking a look and seeing what else is out there to see who is need of a starting quarterback, but he hasn’t closed the door on coming back.”
Speight threw 25 passes in seven games in 2015, threw for 2,538 yards with 18 touchdowns in 12 starts in 2016 but then was knocked out for the year in a Sept. 23 win over Purdue in 2017. John O’Korn and Brandon Peters filled in for Speight from there. O’Korn graduated, while Peters will be a junior in 2018.
Patterson is Plan A for Michigan this fall. But if Plan A has to wait until 2019, Michigan still has a Plan B on the table, according to Harbaugh.
Georgia Tech has lost a running back, and FBS has lost one of its best names.
Yellow Jackets running back Quaide Weimerskirch announced on Twitter Monday he will transfer to the University of West Florida, a Division II school in Pensacola. Weimerskirch will transfer after earning his Bachelor’s degree in business administration this May. As a graduate transfer, Weimerskirch would have been eligible to play immediately at any FBS school, but he has opted to return closer to home. Weimerskirch is from Pace, Fla., which sits just 15 miles to the northeast of Pensacola.
Weimerskirch appeared in 18 games over his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He rushed once for no yards as a redshirt freshman in 2016, and carried 16 times for 70 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last fall. Weimerskirch will have two years to compete as a West Florida Argonaut.