UAB secures $90 million for new downtown stadium

By a 6-3 vote, the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday gave UAB its first win of 2018. The city council has agreed to commit $3 million a year over the next 30 years toward an economic development package that includes a downtown football stadium.

“This is the right thing to do because it has a full benefit for our entire city,” mayor Randall Woodfin told AL.com.

UAB has said it needs $175 million to complete its new stadium, which was helped over the weekend by a new tax law approved by the state legislature.

“We continue to be encouraged by the steps taken by both state and local leadership in relation to the proposed renovations at the BJCC,” UAB AD Mark Ingram said in a statement. “Mayor Woodfin, the City Council, Jefferson County, the BJCC, State Legislators and community leaders have worked together to make this happen. The renovations will continue to grow our city and we are excited to be a part of it.”

The stadium would hold up to 55,000 people and have space for meetings and exhibitions. UAB currently plays in the 71,000-seat Legion Field, which opened in 1927.