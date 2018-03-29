Kirk Ferentz’s property dispute with neighbor isn’t over after all

Unfortunately, our long national nightmare continues.

In early February, it was reported that Kirk Ferentz and his wife Mary had reached a settlement agreement with their neighbors in a years-long property dispute. Three families living alongside Saddle Club Road in Iowa City had accused the Ferentzes of refusing to join their homeowner’s association and ignoring a $9,500 assessment for road repairs along the group’s shared easement. The neighbors also complained that the Ferentzes erected fencing, trees and landscaping at the edge of their property as privacy measures.

However, the Des Moines Register is now reporting that the two sides will head back to court as the settlement preliminarily reached nearly two months ago fell through. From the Register‘s report:

Lawyers told the court last week that the parties have been unable to reach consensus on “certain material terms” needed to execute the settlement. Judge Christopher Bruns has ordered all parties to appear for a June 1 hearing in Cedar Rapids. He says he’ll decide then whether to reset the case for trial.

“A judge had previously ruled that the Ferentzes didn’t have to join the Saddle Club Road Homeowners Association founded by the other neighbors, or pay its $9,500 assessment for road maintenance,” the newspaper noted.

On a completely unrelated note, Iowa will open the 2018 football season Sept. 1 against Northern Illinois.