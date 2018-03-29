Michigan pays $375,000 to Virginia Tech to cancel future series

For all of you counting down the days until Michigan hosts Washington in 2021, good news. You are now one week closer to seeing that game in the Big House.

Michigan and Washington have agreed to bump up the date of their future contest in Ann Arbor by one week. Now, the game will be played on September 11, 2021. That date became available when Michigan and Virginia Tech terminated their previous contract for a home-and-home series to be played in 2020 and 2021.

As announced by Michigan, the program has agreed to pay Virginia Tech $375,000 for a cancellation fee to get out of games scheduled for Sept. 19, 220 in Blacksburg and Sept. 11, 2021 in Ann Arbor. Michigan’s road trip to Washington scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020 remains where it was originally scheduled. Michigan’s release on the schedule changes noted the Wolverines and Hokies will evaluate future possibilities to get a series back on the schedule.

With a vacancy opened in 2020 as a result of the schedule adjustments, Michigan will now host Arkansas State on Sept. 19, 2020 instead. Michigan’s Big Ten schedule opens up the following week at home against Wisconsin and then Penn State in back-to-back weeks followed by a road game at Michigan State. Having Virginia Tech leading into that stretch two weeks after opening the season at Washington would have been a tall order.

The Washington and Virginia Tech home-and-home deals originally overlapped for Michigan, so the Wolverines still have their scheduling requirement of at least one power conference opponent satisfied through 2027 even with the removal of the Virginia Tech series. Michigan has future home-and-home deals lined up with Notre Dame (starting this season), UCLA, Texas, and Oklahoma.