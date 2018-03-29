Northern Illinois losing one of its top defensive players to transfer

This development will definitely leave a mark.
This week, Northern Illinois head coach Rod Carey confirmed that Jawuan Johnson will not return to the Huskies for the 2018 season and will instead transfer. No reason for the abrupt and unexpected departure was given.
As Johnson is set to graduate from NIU in May, he would be eligible to play for another FBS program this coming season if that’s the tack he takes. The upcoming season will serve as the linebacker’s last year of eligibility.
Johnson’s loss is a significant one for Carey and his defense.
This past season, Johnson started all 13 games for the Huskies. He led the team with five interceptions and eight passes defensed. His 98 tackles were second on the team, as were his 18 tackles for loss. He totaled four sacks, which were third on the squad.
For all of you counting down the days until Michigan hosts Washington in 2021, good news. You are now one week closer to seeing that game in the Big House.
Michigan and Washington have agreed to bump up the date of their future contest in Ann Arbor by one week. Now, the game will be played on September 11, 2021. That date became available when Michigan and Virginia Tech terminated their previous contract for a home-and-home series to be played in 2020 and 2021.
As announced by Michigan, the program has agreed to pay Virginia Tech $375,000 for a cancellation fee to get out of games scheduled for Sept. 19, 220 in Blacksburg and Sept. 11, 2021 in Ann Arbor. Michigan’s road trip to Washington scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020 remains where it was originally scheduled. Michigan’s release on the schedule changes noted the Wolverines and Hokies will evaluate future possibilities to get a series back on the schedule.
With a vacancy opened in 2020 as a result of the schedule adjustments, Michigan will now host Arkansas State on Sept. 19, 2020 instead. Michigan’s Big Ten schedule opens up the following week at home against Wisconsin and then Penn State in back-to-back weeks followed by a road game at Michigan State. Having Virginia Tech leading into that stretch two weeks after opening the season at Washington would have been a tall order.
The Washington and Virginia Tech home-and-home deals originally overlapped for Michigan, so the Wolverines still have their scheduling requirement of at least one power conference opponent satisfied through 2027 even with the removal of the Virginia Tech series. Michigan has future home-and-home deals lined up with Notre Dame (starting this season), UCLA, Texas, and Oklahoma.
The Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State is set to expire after the 2020 meeting between the in-state rivals. With Colorado moving on filling its non-conference schedule without the Rams, Colorado State found another Pac-12 school to help fill some vacancies on the future schedule.
As first reported by FBSchedules.com, Colorado State and Washington State have lined up a future home-and-home series that will be played in 2022 and 2023. Washington State will host Colorado State on Sept. 17, 2022. Colorado State will play host to the Cougars the following season on Sept. 2, 2023.
The only other meeting between the Cougars and Rams took place in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl, with the Rams rallying to stun Washington State in a wild finish.
Colorado State will play one opponent from a power conference on n annual basis through at least 2023 with the Washington State series and will likely have at least one power conference opponent scheduled through at least 2028 with just 2024 to fill in as of now. The Rams will play three power conference opponents this fall with a neutral site game against Colorado, a home game against Arkansas, and a road game at Florida to start the season. Colorado State has future home-and-home deals with power conference opponents from the Pac-12 (Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State), Big 12 (Texas Tech), and the SEC (Arkansas, Vanderbilt).
As a member of the Pac-12, Washington State does not have a scheduling requirement to play at least one power conference opponent as schools in the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC are required. Washington State’s next non-conference game against a power conference opponent is scheduled in 2022 at Wisconsin, the week before hosting Colorado State.
Unfortunately for West Virginia, the speculation has come to fruition.
Rumors have been swirling of late that Lamonte McDougle was seriously considering a transfer from Dana Holgorsen’s football program. Thursday, those rumors became a reality as Mitch Vingle of the Charleston Gazette-Mail confirmed the defensive tackle’s departure.
The loss of the 5-10, 295-pound McDougle is a rather significant one for the Mountaineers defense.
Coming out of high school in Florida, McDougle was a three-star member of WVU’s 2017 recruiting class. As a true freshman last season, McDougle played in all 13 games, totaling 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
On the strength of that performance, ESPN.com named McDougle to its Freshman All-American team.
Who says conference rivals can’t get along and work together off the field?
According to WSPA-TV, three individuals, 22-year-old Charlie Bernard “C.J.” Fuller, 22-year-old Quaven Maurice Ferguson, and 22-year-old Jadar Kentrell Johnson, are facing charges connected to an alleged robbery at gunpoint in downtown Clemson Wednesday afternoon. All three are facing one count each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
From the television station’s report:
The three men are accused of knocking on the victim’s door and then forcing their way inside when the victim opened the door.
The suspects took cash and the victim’s cell phone before leaving in the direction of the downtown parking deck, according to police.
The suspects were identified after investigators were able to determine what type of vehicle they were using.
Fuller and Johnson played their college football together at Clemson, while Ferguson played at Duke.
Last season, Fuller (pictured), who began the year as the starter, was fifth on the Tigers with a career-high 217 yards and three touchdowns. The football program announced in early February that the running back had decided to leave the team as a graduate transfer and would complete his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
Johnson was a first-team All-ACC safety for the Tigers in 2016, his senior season.
In January, Ferguson, a defensive tackle, announced he would be transferring from the Blue Devils and playing his fifth-year senior season somewhere else.