Northern Illinois losing one of its top defensive players to transfer

This development will definitely leave a mark.

This week, Northern Illinois head coach Rod Carey confirmed that Jawuan Johnson will not return to the Huskies for the 2018 season and will instead transfer. No reason for the abrupt and unexpected departure was given.

As Johnson is set to graduate from NIU in May, he would be eligible to play for another FBS program this coming season if that’s the tack he takes. The upcoming season will serve as the linebacker’s last year of eligibility.

Johnson’s loss is a significant one for Carey and his defense.

This past season, Johnson started all 13 games for the Huskies. He led the team with five interceptions and eight passes defensed. His 98 tackles were second on the team, as were his 18 tackles for loss. He totaled four sacks, which were third on the squad.