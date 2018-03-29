Ole Miss formally responds to Shea Patterson’s appeal for immediate eligibility at Michigan

It appears the Shea Patterson situation is rounding the final turn and headed toward the finish line.
According to both the Detroit News and mlive.com, Ole Miss has officially responded to Michigan’s waiver request to the NCAA that Patterson be granted immediate eligibility. The argument being made by Patterson, who transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan in December of last year, to the NCAA is that Ole Miss displayed “egregious behavior,” including misleading recruits like Patterson and his family regarding the potential seriousness of the NCAA issues facing the football program, and thus the standard transfer year should be waived in this case.
It’s expected that a final decision will be made well before the start of the 2018 season.
Patterson had previously expressed confidence that his waiver appeal would be successful. Then again, it had also previously been reported that a decision from the NCAA was expected in late January or early February.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the holdup in the process was the fact that Ole Miss had not yet received from the NCAA documents regarding Patterson’s waiver request filed by Michigan.
A consensus five-star 2016 recruit, Patterson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 4 player overall on its composite board. After starting the last three games of his true freshman season, Patterson started the first seven games of 2017 before going down with a season-ending knee injury.
If Patterson is able to gain instant eligibility, he’d immediately become the favorite to win the Wolverines’ starting quarterback job.
Unfortunately for West Virginia, the speculation has come to fruition.
Rumors have been swirling of late that Lamonte McDougle was seriously considering a transfer from Dana Holgorsen’s football program. Thursday, those rumors became a reality as Mitch Vingle of the Charleston Gazette-Mail confirmed the defensive tackle’s departure.
The loss of the 5-10, 295-pound McDougle is a rather significant one for the Mountaineers defense.
Coming out of high school in Florida, McDougle was a three-star member of WVU’s 2017 recruiting class. As a true freshman last season, McDougle played in all 13 games, totaling 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
On the strength of that performance, ESPN.com named McDougle to its Freshman All-American team.
Who says conference rivals can’t get along and work together off the field?
According to WSPA-TV, three individuals, 22-year-old Charlie Bernard “C.J.” Fuller, 22-year-old Quaven Maurice Ferguson, and 22-year-old Jadar Kentrell Johnson, are facing charges connected to an alleged robbery at gunpoint in downtown Clemson Wednesday afternoon. All three are facing one count each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
From the television station’s report:
The three men are accused of knocking on the victim’s door and then forcing their way inside when the victim opened the door.
The suspects took cash and the victim’s cell phone before leaving in the direction of the downtown parking deck, according to police.
The suspects were identified after investigators were able to determine what type of vehicle they were using.
Fuller and Johnson played their college football together at Clemson, while Ferguson played at Duke.
Last season, Fuller (pictured), who began the year as the starter, was fifth on the Tigers with a career-high 217 yards and three touchdowns. The football program announced in early February that the running back had decided to leave the team as a graduate transfer and would complete his collegiate playing career elsewhere.
Johnson was a first-team All-ACC safety for the Tigers in 2016, his senior season.
In January, Ferguson, a defensive tackle, announced he would be transferring from the Blue Devils and playing his fifth-year senior season somewhere else.
Unfortunately, our long national nightmare continues.
In early February, it was reported that Kirk Ferentz and his wife Mary had reached a settlement agreement with their neighbors in a years-long property dispute. Three families living alongside Saddle Club Road in Iowa City had accused the Ferentzes of refusing to join their homeowner’s association and ignoring a $9,500 assessment for road repairs along the group’s shared easement. The neighbors also complained that the Ferentzes erected fencing, trees and landscaping at the edge of their property as privacy measures.
However, the Des Moines Register is now reporting that the two sides will head back to court as the settlement preliminarily reached nearly two months ago fell through. From the Register‘s report:
Lawyers told the court last week that the parties have been unable to reach consensus on “certain material terms” needed to execute the settlement.
Judge Christopher Bruns has ordered all parties to appear for a June 1 hearing in Cedar Rapids. He says he’ll decide then whether to reset the case for trial.
“A judge had previously ruled that the Ferentzes didn’t have to join the Saddle Club Road Homeowners Association founded by the other neighbors, or pay its $9,500 assessment for road maintenance,” the newspaper noted.
On a completely unrelated note, Iowa will open the 2018 football season Sept. 1 against Northern Illinois.
Spring practice has claimed yet another victim.
The latest to suffer a personnel loss is Duke, with the football program announcing Wednesday that Patrick Leitten will undergo surgery Friday to repair ligament damage in his left knee. The offensive tackle suffered the injury during a Monday practice session.
Duke gave no timeline for a return, saying only that Leitten will be out of action indefinitely.
A three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2017 recruiting class, Leitten was rated as the No. 52 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Tennessee. Only three signees in Duke’s class that year were rated higher than Leitten.
Leitten didn’t see the field as a true freshman, although he was expected to compete for playing time this coming season.