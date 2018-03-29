One of the highest-rated signees in Duke’s 2017 recruiting class to undergo knee surgery

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Spring practice has claimed yet another victim.

The latest to suffer a personnel loss is Duke, with the football program announcing Wednesday that Patrick Leitten will undergo surgery Friday to repair ligament damage in his left knee. The offensive tackle suffered the injury during a Monday practice session.

Duke gave no timeline for a return, saying only that Leitten will be out of action indefinitely.

A three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2017 recruiting class, Leitten was rated as the No. 52 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Tennessee. Only three signees in Duke’s class that year were rated higher than Leitten.

Leitten didn’t see the field as a true freshman, although he was expected to compete for playing time this coming season.