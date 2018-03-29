Transferring Clemson, Duke players arrested for armed robbery

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Who says conference rivals can’t get along and work together off the field?

According to WSPA-TV, three individuals, 22-year-old Charlie Bernard “C.J.” Fuller, 22-year-old Quaven Maurice Ferguson, and 22-year-old Jadar Kentrell Johnson, are facing charges connected to an alleged robbery at gunpoint in downtown Clemson Wednesday afternoon. All three are facing one count each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

From the television station’s report:

The three men are accused of knocking on the victim’s door and then forcing their way inside when the victim opened the door. The suspects took cash and the victim’s cell phone before leaving in the direction of the downtown parking deck, according to police. The suspects were identified after investigators were able to determine what type of vehicle they were using.

Fuller and Johnson played their college football together at Clemson, while Ferguson played at Duke.

Last season, Fuller (pictured), who began the year as the starter, was fifth on the Tigers with a career-high 217 yards and three touchdowns. The football program announced in early February that the running back had decided to leave the team as a graduate transfer and would complete his collegiate playing career elsewhere.

Johnson was a first-team All-ACC safety for the Tigers in 2016, his senior season.

In January, Ferguson, a defensive tackle, announced he would be transferring from the Blue Devils and playing his fifth-year senior season somewhere else.