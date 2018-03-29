West Virginia losing DT Lamonte McDougle to transfer

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Unfortunately for West Virginia, the speculation has come to fruition.

Rumors have been swirling of late that Lamonte McDougle was seriously considering a transfer from Dana Holgorsen’s football program. Thursday, those rumors became a reality as Mitch Vingle of the Charleston Gazette-Mail confirmed the defensive tackle’s departure.

Received confirmation WVU DL Lamonte McDougle has quit the Mountaineer program. — Mitch Vingle (@MitchVingle) March 29, 2018

The loss of the 5-10, 295-pound McDougle is a rather significant one for the Mountaineers defense.

Coming out of high school in Florida, McDougle was a three-star member of WVU’s 2017 recruiting class. As a true freshman last season, McDougle played in all 13 games, totaling 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

On the strength of that performance, ESPN.com named McDougle to its Freshman All-American team.