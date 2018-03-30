Eastern Washington suspends DE after he crashed truck into apartment building and fled

Eastern Washington defensive end Keenan Williams was suspended by the team this week after he allegedly rammed his truck into an apartment complex and then fled the scene earlier this month. The Spokesman-Review reports that the senior is facing misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run to unattended property and is estimated to have caused as much as $100,000 worth of damage.

“We are aware of the incident and will cooperate fully with the investigation,” EWU head coach Aaron Best said in a statement obtained by the paper. “But until that is complete and the case is reviewed in accordance with EWU’s student conduct policies, Keenan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

The incident took place back on March 9th and Williams reportedly fled after witnesses heard him worrying about his scholarship getting cut. Per the Spokesman-Review:

According to witnesses cited in a Cheney police report, Williams drove his Ford F-250 pickup truck into Building 17 at Eagle Point. Because no one was injured, Williams faces misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run to unattended property. At 8 a.m. the next day, Williams, accompanied by his father, turned himself in to police. Officials at Greystar Property Management of Spokane, which owns Eagle Point, did not respond to messages regarding the extent of the damage, or whether the company plans to sue Williams for the cost of repairs.

Williams was expected to be a key member of the team in his final year on campus after starting 11 times last season for the FCS powerhouse. The Eagles begin spring practice next week on April 3rd.