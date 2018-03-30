Joe DuPaix returns to Ken Niumatalolo’s Navy coaching staff

In filling a hole in his Navy coaching staff, Ken Niumatalolo has officially turned to a familiar.

Friday morning, the service academy announced the hiring Joe DuPaix as slotbacks coach. Danny O’Rourke, who coached slotbacks for Niumatalolo last season, will now coach the Midshipmen’s offensive tackles.

DuPaix, who coached slotbacks at Navy from 2008-10, replaces Bryce McDonald, who his post as tackles coach to pursue another, unspecified opportunity.

“I am very excited to welcome back Joe DuPaix and his family,” said Niumatalolo in a statement. “He has a clear understanding of our culture and the Brotherhood. His experience as a head coach, his deep option background and his personal character will be a great addition to our program.”

“I am honored, humbled and excited for the opportunity to return and coach at the United States Naval Academy,” said DuPaix. “Working with Coach Niumatalolo and his staff will be a privilege for me and my family. The unique experience of working with some of our country’s finest student-athletes is something I am really looking forward to and I’m excited to go to work.”

The past two seasons, DuPaix was the head coach at Div. III Southern Virginia. After his first stint at Navy, DuPaix was the running backs coach at BYU for two seasons.

The service academy also noted in its release that DuPaix and his wife, Monica, have eight children. So there’s that.