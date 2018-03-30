Les Miles says he still wants to coach but is trying his hand at acting in the meantime

The Hat is going Hollywood. Sort of.

In a long profile in the Baton Rouge Advocate this week, former LSU head coach Les Miles revealed that he is rehearsing lines, auditioning for roles and recording a reel in order to land acting gigs in upcoming movies and TV shows.

“I don’t know that anybody ever doesn’t dream at one point in time, ‘I’m going to be in a movie,’ ” Miles told the paper. “I don’t know how you don’t think that way. As a child, I wanted to be the president of the United States, wanted to be a head football coach and wanted to be an actor in a movie. We only get one go-around at this thing called life. There’s no do-overs.”

Miles added that he is not giving up on being a head coach again but noted he would be picky when it comes to his next gig on the gridiron. He’s still set to be a game analyst on a network in the fall but it appears acting is the side-gig he’s really going after this offseason, including an upcoming part in summer movie Angry Men.

The whole piece is very much worth reading and certainly has us interesting in seeing the veteran coach go the sidelines to the silver screen.