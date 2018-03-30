Les Miles says he still wants to coach but is trying his hand at acting in the meantime

The Hat is going Hollywood. Sort of.
In a long profile in the Baton Rouge Advocate this week, former LSU head coach Les Miles revealed that he is rehearsing lines, auditioning for roles and recording a reel in order to land acting gigs in upcoming movies and TV shows.
“I don’t know that anybody ever doesn’t dream at one point in time, ‘I’m going to be in a movie,’ ” Miles told the paper. “I don’t know how you don’t think that way. As a child, I wanted to be the president of the United States, wanted to be a head football coach and wanted to be an actor in a movie. We only get one go-around at this thing called life. There’s no do-overs.”
Miles added that he is not giving up on being a head coach again but noted he would be picky when it comes to his next gig on the gridiron. He’s still set to be a game analyst on a network in the fall but it appears acting is the side-gig he’s really going after this offseason, including an upcoming part in summer movie Angry Men.
The whole piece is very much worth reading and certainly has us interesting in seeing the veteran coach go the sidelines to the silver screen.
Idaho has officially moved down to the FCS ranks after the conclusion of the 2017 season but even that reclassification isn’t going to stop them from playing their football rivals just across the state line.
According to The Spokesman-Review, Washington State has added a season-opening game against the Vandals for August 30, 2025. Terms of the agreement or confirmation that a deal has been signed were not released by the school but sources confirmed to the paper that the game will come with a $625,000 payout from the Pac-12 school.
The two programs are about nine miles apart in the Pacific Northwest and have played each other 92 times in their history already (apparently dating back to 1894). There is another game already on the docket between the two teams for September 19, 2020 and the most recent meeting was as lopsided as these two upcoming games probably will be when the Cougars won 56-6 in Pullman during the 2016 season.
Washington State has been busy on the scheduling front this week, also adding a home-and-home series with Colorado State. While it’s probably very far-fetched to see them do a home-and-home with Idaho, the thought of Mike Leach being astounded by coaching a game in the Kibbie Dome is certainly something WSU should explore for the coach’s reaction if nothing else.
We can dream, can’t we?
In filling a hole in his Navy coaching staff, Ken Niumatalolo has officially turned to a familiar.
Friday morning, the service academy announced the hiring Joe DuPaix as slotbacks coach. Danny O’Rourke, who coached slotbacks for Niumatalolo last season, will now coach the Midshipmen’s offensive tackles.
DuPaix, who coached slotbacks at Navy from 2008-10, replaces Bryce McDonald, who his post as tackles coach to pursue another, unspecified opportunity.
“I am very excited to welcome back Joe DuPaix and his family,” said Niumatalolo in a statement. “He has a clear understanding of our culture and the Brotherhood. His experience as a head coach, his deep option background and his personal character will be a great addition to our program.”
“I am honored, humbled and excited for the opportunity to return and coach at the United States Naval Academy,” said DuPaix. “Working with Coach Niumatalolo and his staff will be a privilege for me and my family. The unique experience of working with some of our country’s finest student-athletes is something I am really looking forward to and I’m excited to go to work.”
The past two seasons, DuPaix was the head coach at Div. III Southern Virginia. After his first stint at Navy, DuPaix was the running backs coach at BYU for two seasons.
The service academy also noted in its release that DuPaix and his wife, Monica, have eight children. So there’s that.
Don’t feel too bad for the former Tennessee head coach. I think he’ll get by just fine financially.
Late last month, reports surfaced that Butch Jones could be headed to Alabama in an off-field role; a couple of weeks later, Nick Saban acknowledged the mutual interest. A little over a week ago, after some paperwork issues were smoothed out, the head coach confirmed that Jones will serve as an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide this coming season.
Thursday, in response to an open-records request, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported that Jones will pull in a whopping $35,000 this season in his role as an analyst.
Jones, of course, was the head coach at rival Tennessee for nearly five seasons before he was summarily dismissed in mid-November of last year. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Cincinnati (2010-12) and Central Michigan (2007-09); his last job that didn’t involve being a head coach or position coach came as a graduate assistant at Rutgers from 1990-92.
The job with the Vols, which ended with, among other things, a 14-24 mark in conference play, was Jones’ first of any kind in the SEC. Included in that conference record was a 0-5 mark against the Crimson Tide in which the Volunteers were outscored by a combined score of 192-61.
Per his UT contract, Jones will be paid just over $8 million in the form of a buyout, minus whatever he was to make at future jobs through February of 2021. In other words, Jones will pull in an additional $200,000 or so from his former employer while he’s working for his former employer’s rival.
If it weren’t for bad luck, Auburn’s wide receivers this spring wouldn’t have any injury luck at all.
Earlier this month, Eli Stove underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL he suffered during one of AU’s practice sessions early on in the spring. Thursday, al.com confirmed that fellow Tigers receiver Will Hastings underwent a similar procedure for a similar injury recently.
The senior tore his ACL during AU’s first scrimmage of the spring this past weekend.
There is no timeline for a return for Hastings. In what could serve as an indicator for Hastings’ future, though, head coach Gus Malzahn stated last week that he expects Stove to play at some point this fall despite the significant knee injury; whether that’s the case for Hastings remains to be seen.
Last season, Hastings was third on the Tigers in receiving yards with 525 and receiving touchdowns with four, with his 26 receptions good for fourth on the team. As a sophomore in 2017, Stove caught 29 passes for 265 yards, the former total which tied him for second on the team.
In addition to those two, Ryan Davis, who led the Tigers last season in catches (84), yards (815) and touchdowns (five), has been limited this spring after undergoing minor shoulder surgery this offseason.