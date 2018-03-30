Michigan paying ex-OC Tim Drevno $250k as part of resignation deal

It seemed all offseason that Michigan was going to be making changes on offense and co-offensive coordinator Tim Drevno was likely the odd man out on the coaching staff.
That’s exactly what ended up happening as Drevno returned to his old school at USC with a new title after reportedly also looking into a jump to the NFL. While the terms of his deal with Michigan was supposed to require him to pay a $150,000 buyout, it appears the Wolverines were really trying to facilitate a move out the door and as a result will actually be paying Drevno to head out West after he resigned.
Per the Detroit Free Press, UM athletic director Warde Manuel wrote a letter confirming the new terms of the separation:
“While your decision to leave your position at Michigan Football is disappointing, in recognition of your service to the University, we have agreed that the University will pay you a lump sum equal to three (3) months of your final base salary contained in the Agreement totaling $250,000 (three (3) months of $1,000,000 final base salary), subject to applicable withholding, on or before March 31, 2018.”
Michigan still makes out in the black despite the payment as Drevno was operating under a five-year deal worth $1 million a season. His replacement, Ed Warinner, makes less than half that amount.
Eastern Washington defensive end Keenan Williams was suspended by the team this week after he allegedly rammed his truck into an apartment complex and then fled the scene earlier this month. The Spokesman-Review reports that the senior is facing misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run to unattended property and is estimated to have caused as much as $100,000 worth of damage.
“We are aware of the incident and will cooperate fully with the investigation,” EWU head coach Aaron Best said in a statement obtained by the paper. “But until that is complete and the case is reviewed in accordance with EWU’s student conduct policies, Keenan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”
The incident took place back on March 9th and Williams reportedly fled after witnesses heard him worrying about his scholarship getting cut. Per the Spokesman-Review:
According to witnesses cited in a Cheney police report, Williams drove his Ford F-250 pickup truck into Building 17 at Eagle Point. Because no one was injured, Williams faces misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run to unattended property. At 8 a.m. the next day, Williams, accompanied by his father, turned himself in to police. Officials at Greystar Property Management of Spokane, which owns Eagle Point, did not respond to messages regarding the extent of the damage, or whether the company plans to sue Williams for the cost of repairs.
Williams was expected to be a key member of the team in his final year on campus after starting 11 times last season for the FCS powerhouse. The Eagles begin spring practice next week on April 3rd.
New Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks like he can dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge with the best of them.
In video posted to the Gators’ Instagram account, it appears that as part of some outreach he’s doing with UF students, the 45-year-old coach jumped into a game of dodgeball at the on-campus gym and looked pretty good against some much younger competition.
h/t to CBS Sports’ Adam Silverstein for posting video of the Instagram story:
Bold strategy Dan, we’ll see if it pays off. No word if Mullen will now incorporate throwing wrenches at spring football practice but really the only thing left for Florida to do now is add the Las Vegas University Learning Annex to the future schedule and we’ll be all set.
The Hat is going Hollywood. Sort of.
In a long profile in the Baton Rouge Advocate this week, former LSU head coach Les Miles revealed that he is rehearsing lines, auditioning for roles and recording a reel in order to land acting gigs in upcoming movies and TV shows.
“I don’t know that anybody ever doesn’t dream at one point in time, ‘I’m going to be in a movie,’ ” Miles told the paper. “I don’t know how you don’t think that way. As a child, I wanted to be the president of the United States, wanted to be a head football coach and wanted to be an actor in a movie. We only get one go-around at this thing called life. There’s no do-overs.”
Miles added that he is not giving up on being a head coach again but noted he would be picky when it comes to his next gig on the gridiron. He’s still set to be a game analyst on a network in the fall but it appears acting is the side-gig he’s really going after this offseason, including an upcoming part in summer movie Angry Men.
The whole piece is very much worth reading and certainly has us interesting in seeing the veteran coach go the sidelines to the silver screen.
Idaho has officially moved down to the FCS ranks after the conclusion of the 2017 season but even that reclassification isn’t going to stop them from playing their football rivals just across the state line.
According to The Spokesman-Review, Washington State has added a season-opening game against the Vandals for August 30, 2025. Terms of the agreement or confirmation that a deal has been signed were not released by the school but sources confirmed to the paper that the game will come with a $625,000 payout from the Pac-12 school.
The two programs are about nine miles apart in the Pacific Northwest and have played each other 92 times in their history already (apparently dating back to 1894). There is another game already on the docket between the two teams for September 19, 2020 and the most recent meeting was as lopsided as these two upcoming games probably will be when the Cougars won 56-6 in Pullman during the 2016 season.
Washington State has been busy on the scheduling front this week, also adding a home-and-home series with Colorado State. While it’s probably very far-fetched to see them do a home-and-home with Idaho, the thought of Mike Leach being astounded by coaching a game in the Kibbie Dome is certainly something WSU should explore for the coach’s reaction if nothing else.
We can dream, can’t we?