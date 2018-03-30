Michigan paying ex-OC Tim Drevno $250k as part of resignation deal

It seemed all offseason that Michigan was going to be making changes on offense and co-offensive coordinator Tim Drevno was likely the odd man out on the coaching staff.

That’s exactly what ended up happening as Drevno returned to his old school at USC with a new title after reportedly also looking into a jump to the NFL. While the terms of his deal with Michigan was supposed to require him to pay a $150,000 buyout, it appears the Wolverines were really trying to facilitate a move out the door and as a result will actually be paying Drevno to head out West after he resigned.

Per the Detroit Free Press, UM athletic director Warde Manuel wrote a letter confirming the new terms of the separation:

“While your decision to leave your position at Michigan Football is disappointing, in recognition of your service to the University, we have agreed that the University will pay you a lump sum equal to three (3) months of your final base salary contained in the Agreement totaling $250,000 (three (3) months of $1,000,000 final base salary), subject to applicable withholding, on or before March 31, 2018.”

Michigan still makes out in the black despite the payment as Drevno was operating under a five-year deal worth $1 million a season. His replacement, Ed Warinner, makes less than half that amount.