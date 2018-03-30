Second prominent Auburn WR suffers torn ACL this spring

If it weren’t for bad luck, Auburn’s wide receivers this spring wouldn’t have any injury luck at all.

Earlier this month, Eli Stove underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL he suffered during one of AU’s practice sessions early on in the spring. Thursday, al.com confirmed that fellow Tigers receiver Will Hastings underwent a similar procedure for a similar injury recently.

The senior tore his ACL during AU’s first scrimmage of the spring this past weekend.

There is no timeline for a return for Hastings. In what could serve as an indicator for Hastings’ future, though, head coach Gus Malzahn stated last week that he expects Stove to play at some point this fall despite the significant knee injury; whether that’s the case for Hastings remains to be seen.

Last season, Hastings was third on the Tigers in receiving yards with 525 and receiving touchdowns with four, with his 26 receptions good for fourth on the team. As a sophomore in 2017, Stove caught 29 passes for 265 yards, the former total which tied him for second on the team.

In addition to those two, Ryan Davis, who led the Tigers last season in catches (84), yards (815) and touchdowns (five), has been limited this spring after undergoing minor shoulder surgery this offseason.