Second prominent Auburn WR suffers torn ACL this spring

If it weren’t for bad luck, Auburn’s wide receivers this spring wouldn’t have any injury luck at all.
Earlier this month, Eli Stove underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL he suffered during one of AU’s practice sessions early on in the spring. Thursday, al.com confirmed that fellow Tigers receiver Will Hastings underwent a similar procedure for a similar injury recently.
The senior tore his ACL during AU’s first scrimmage of the spring this past weekend.
There is no timeline for a return for Hastings. In what could serve as an indicator for Hastings’ future, though, head coach Gus Malzahn stated last week that he expects Stove to play at some point this fall despite the significant knee injury; whether that’s the case for Hastings remains to be seen.
Last season, Hastings was third on the Tigers in receiving yards with 525 and receiving touchdowns with four, with his 26 receptions good for fourth on the team. As a sophomore in 2017, Stove caught 29 passes for 265 yards, the former total which tied him for second on the team.
In addition to those two, Ryan Davis, who led the Tigers last season in catches (84), yards (815) and touchdowns (five), has been limited this spring after undergoing minor shoulder surgery this offseason.
For all of you counting down the days until Michigan hosts Washington in 2021, good news. You are now one week closer to seeing that game in the Big House.
Michigan and Washington have agreed to bump up the date of their future contest in Ann Arbor by one week. Now, the game will be played on September 11, 2021. That date became available when Michigan and Virginia Tech terminated their previous contract for a home-and-home series to be played in 2020 and 2021.
As announced by Michigan, the program has agreed to pay Virginia Tech $375,000 for a cancellation fee to get out of games scheduled for Sept. 19, 220 in Blacksburg and Sept. 11, 2021 in Ann Arbor. Michigan’s road trip to Washington scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020 remains where it was originally scheduled. Michigan’s release on the schedule changes noted the Wolverines and Hokies will evaluate future possibilities to get a series back on the schedule.
With a vacancy opened in 2020 as a result of the schedule adjustments, Michigan will now host Arkansas State on Sept. 19, 2020 instead. Michigan’s Big Ten schedule opens up the following week at home against Wisconsin and then Penn State in back-to-back weeks followed by a road game at Michigan State. Having Virginia Tech leading into that stretch two weeks after opening the season at Washington would have been a tall order.
The Washington and Virginia Tech home-and-home deals originally overlapped for Michigan, so the Wolverines still have their scheduling requirement of at least one power conference opponent satisfied through 2027 even with the removal of the Virginia Tech series. Michigan has future home-and-home deals lined up with Notre Dame (starting this season), UCLA, Texas, and Oklahoma.
The Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State is set to expire after the 2020 meeting between the in-state rivals. With Colorado moving on filling its non-conference schedule without the Rams, Colorado State found another Pac-12 school to help fill some vacancies on the future schedule.
As first reported by FBSchedules.com, Colorado State and Washington State have lined up a future home-and-home series that will be played in 2022 and 2023. Washington State will host Colorado State on Sept. 17, 2022. Colorado State will play host to the Cougars the following season on Sept. 2, 2023.
The only other meeting between the Cougars and Rams took place in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl, with the Rams rallying to stun Washington State in a wild finish.
Colorado State will play one opponent from a power conference on n annual basis through at least 2023 with the Washington State series and will likely have at least one power conference opponent scheduled through at least 2028 with just 2024 to fill in as of now. The Rams will play three power conference opponents this fall with a neutral site game against Colorado, a home game against Arkansas, and a road game at Florida to start the season. Colorado State has future home-and-home deals with power conference opponents from the Pac-12 (Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State), Big 12 (Texas Tech), and the SEC (Arkansas, Vanderbilt).
As a member of the Pac-12, Washington State does not have a scheduling requirement to play at least one power conference opponent as schools in the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC are required. Washington State’s next non-conference game against a power conference opponent is scheduled in 2022 at Wisconsin, the week before hosting Colorado State.
This development will definitely leave a mark.
This week, Northern Illinois head coach Rod Carey confirmed that Jawuan Johnson will not return to the Huskies for the 2018 season and will instead transfer. No reason for the abrupt and unexpected departure was given.
As Johnson is set to graduate from NIU in May, he would be eligible to play for another FBS program this coming season if that’s the tack he takes. The upcoming season will serve as the linebacker’s last year of eligibility.
Johnson’s loss is a significant one for Carey and his defense.
This past season, Johnson started all 13 games for the Huskies. He led the team with five interceptions and eight passes defensed. His 98 tackles were second on the team, as were his 18 tackles for loss. He totaled four sacks, which were third on the squad.
Unfortunately for West Virginia, the speculation has come to fruition.
Rumors have been swirling of late that Lamonte McDougle was seriously considering a transfer from Dana Holgorsen’s football program. Thursday, those rumors became a reality as Mitch Vingle of the Charleston Gazette-Mail confirmed the defensive tackle’s departure.
The loss of the 5-10, 295-pound McDougle is a rather significant one for the Mountaineers defense.
Coming out of high school in Florida, McDougle was a three-star member of WVU’s 2017 recruiting class. As a true freshman last season, McDougle played in all 13 games, totaling 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
On the strength of that performance, ESPN.com named McDougle to its Freshman All-American team.