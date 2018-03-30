VIDEO: In bold strategy, Dan Mullen plays dodgeball with Florida students

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

New Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks like he can dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge with the best of them.

In video posted to the Gators’ Instagram account, it appears that as part of some outreach he’s doing with UF students, the 45-year-old coach jumped into a game of dodgeball at the on-campus gym and looked pretty good against some much younger competition.

h/t to CBS Sports’ Adam Silverstein for posting video of the Instagram story:

Bold strategy Dan, we’ll see if it pays off. No word if Mullen will now incorporate throwing wrenches at spring football practice but really the only thing left for Florida to do now is add the Las Vegas University Learning Annex to the future schedule and we’ll be all set.