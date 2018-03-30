Washington State reportedly adds local rival Idaho to 2025 schedule

Idaho has officially moved down to the FCS ranks after the conclusion of the 2017 season but even that reclassification isn’t going to stop them from playing their football rivals just across the state line.

According to The Spokesman-Review, Washington State has added a season-opening game against the Vandals for August 30, 2025. Terms of the agreement or confirmation that a deal has been signed were not released by the school but sources confirmed to the paper that the game will come with a $625,000 payout from the Pac-12 school.

The two programs are about nine miles apart in the Pacific Northwest and have played each other 92 times in their history already (apparently dating back to 1894). There is another game already on the docket between the two teams for September 19, 2020 and the most recent meeting was as lopsided as these two upcoming games probably will be when the Cougars won 56-6 in Pullman during the 2016 season.

Washington State has been busy on the scheduling front this week, also adding a home-and-home series with Colorado State. While it’s probably very far-fetched to see them do a home-and-home with Idaho, the thought of Mike Leach being astounded by coaching a game in the Kibbie Dome is certainly something WSU should explore for the coach’s reaction if nothing else.

We can dream, can’t we?