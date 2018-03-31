Alabama adds NFL veteran coach Lou Spanos as football analyst

Alabama is at it again, adding an experienced football mind to the pool of analysts to the program. Lou Spanos is the new addition to the Alabama program, according to a report from AL.com on Saturday.
Spanos has spent the past three football seasons as a linebackers coach of the Tennessee Titans, but he was not kept on the staff under new head coach (and former Ohio State defensive line coach) Mike Vrabel. Prior to joining the Titans in 2014, Spanos was a defensive coordinator for UCLA for his first job coaching in college since being a student assistant at his alma mater, Tulsa, in 1993. Spanos spent 15 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach, and later spent two seasons with the Washington Redskins before landing at UCLA with former UCLA head coach Jim Mora.
Spanos is the eighth analyst in the Alabama football program, which also includes former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones. There are no limits on how many football analysts a program may hire, but analysts may not do any actual coaching during games or in practices.
Colorado State is busy adding depth to the roster by utilizing graduate transfers from power conference programs. The newest addition is offensive lineman T.J. Roundtree, a graduate transfer from Louisville. The Rams announced the addition of Roundtree to the program on Friday.
As a graduate transfer, Roundtree will be eligible to play for the Mountain West Conference contenders this fall. Having Roundtree on the roster should help plug some holes on the offensive line after losing three starters from last year’s team. Roundtree could also potentially be protecting another graduate transfer addition to the program, quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels. Carta-Samuels was formally added to the program earlier in the week after transferring to Fort Collins from Washington.
Roundtree played in five games for Louisville last season and all 13 games in the 2016 season. At 6′-5″ and 315 lb, he should add some weight to a Colorado State offensive line that is already pretty stacked in size, making for a formidable offensive line unit in the MWC.
The Head Ball Coach may have won a Heisman Trophy back in his playing days, but Steve Spurrier showed why he was never catching passes back then. Sure, time has aged Spurrier over the years, but few will give him an exception for this unfortunate drop in the back of the end zone during South Carolina’s spring game on Saturday.
Proving that spring games can be about having some fun, South Carolina tried getting special guest and former South Carolina head coach Spurrier involved with an easy deep ball to an unguarded Spurrier. Maybe the sun got in his eyes, because Spurrier let one slip through his hands. The drop left Spurrier bewildered on the turf as Gamecocks players came to gather around him at the end of the play.
Spurrier tossed 36 career touchdowns at Florida from 1964 through 1966, but he never caught a pass for the Gators. Now, all these years later, we can see why he was never asked to do so.
Legendary Florida State Seminole Peter Warrick was given one of the highest honors by the program on Friday. While attending a spring practice with the current team, Warrick was informed his No. 9 jersey number will be retired by the program. Warrick’s number is the 11th to be retired by Florida State.
Somebody at Florida State can still wear the No. 9, but it will have to be earned as determined by head coach Willie Taggart moving forward. Retiring numbers in football is difficult to do, especially in college with so many players on a football roster. There is nobody currently on the Florida State roster suite dup in the No. 9 at this time.
Warrick was a three-time All-ACC player from 1997 through 1999 and was a key player for Bobby Bowden as Florida State played for the BCS national championship in 1998 and 1999. Warrick was named the MVP of the 2000 Sugar Bowl with three touchdowns in a victory over Mike Vick and Virginia Tech to capture Florida State’s first BCS national championship. Warrick ended his explosive college career at Florida State with back-to-back consensus All-American accolades and 38 all-purpose touchdowns as a wide receiver and return specialist.
In addition to the honor for Warrick, Florida State also announced defensive line coach Odell Haggins will be inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame.
Haggins was an All-American at Florida State in 1989 and has been a constant on the sidelines at Florida State since 1994 through multiple coaching changes from Bowden to Jimbo Fisher and now on Taggart’s staff. Haggins was also 1-0 as Florida State’s interim coach during last bowl season, making him the only undefeated coach in school history.
Lamonte McDougle has been freed from his West Virginia scholarship, but he’s not free to move about the country to any destination he wants.
Thursday, amidst rumors that he was considering a transfer, reports surfaced that McDougle had indeed decided to leave the Mountaineers football team. A day later, the defensive lineman took to Twitter to confirm that he has indeed decided to transfer from WVU.
“After praying on it for months and talking with my family and loved ones,” McDougle wrote, “I have decided that it’d be best for me and my families (sic) future to attend a school that I feel would be a better fit for me and give me a better chance at pursuing my dreams and aspirations.”
The tweet also confirmed that McDougle will be restricted by the university from transferring to another Big 12 program. Additionally, McDougle will be barred from transferring to any school on WVU’s non-conference schedule the next four years, schools that include Tennessee, North Carolina State, Florida State, Missouri, Maryland and Virginia Tech, among others.
Regardless of to where he ultimately transfers, McDougle will have to sit out the 2018 season. He’d then have three seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.
Coming out of high school in Florida, McDougle was a three-star member of WVU’s 2017 recruiting class. As a true freshman last season, McDougle played in all 13 games, totaling 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
On the strength of that performance, ESPN.com named McDougle to its Freshman All-American team.