Alabama adds NFL veteran coach Lou Spanos as football analyst

Alabama is at it again, adding an experienced football mind to the pool of analysts to the program. Lou Spanos is the new addition to the Alabama program, according to a report from AL.com on Saturday.

Spanos has spent the past three football seasons as a linebackers coach of the Tennessee Titans, but he was not kept on the staff under new head coach (and former Ohio State defensive line coach) Mike Vrabel. Prior to joining the Titans in 2014, Spanos was a defensive coordinator for UCLA for his first job coaching in college since being a student assistant at his alma mater, Tulsa, in 1993. Spanos spent 15 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach, and later spent two seasons with the Washington Redskins before landing at UCLA with former UCLA head coach Jim Mora.

Spanos is the eighth analyst in the Alabama football program, which also includes former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones. There are no limits on how many football analysts a program may hire, but analysts may not do any actual coaching during games or in practices.

