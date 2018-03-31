Colorado State adds another graduate transfer, T.J. Roundtree from Louisville

Legendary Florida State Seminole Peter Warrick was given one of the highest honors by the program on Friday. While attending a spring practice with the current team, Warrick was informed his No. 9 jersey number will be retired by the program. Warrick’s number is the 11th to be retired by Florida State.

Congrats to @Pdub80! 👏 He will have his #9 jersey retired this fall, just the 11th in FSU history.#SpringBall | #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/iI2fk59VdV — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 30, 2018

Somebody at Florida State can still wear the No. 9, but it will have to be earned as determined by head coach Willie Taggart moving forward. Retiring numbers in football is difficult to do, especially in college with so many players on a football roster. There is nobody currently on the Florida State roster suite dup in the No. 9 at this time.

Warrick was a three-time All-ACC player from 1997 through 1999 and was a key player for Bobby Bowden as Florida State played for the BCS national championship in 1998 and 1999. Warrick was named the MVP of the 2000 Sugar Bowl with three touchdowns in a victory over Mike Vick and Virginia Tech to capture Florida State’s first BCS national championship. Warrick ended his explosive college career at Florida State with back-to-back consensus All-American accolades and 38 all-purpose touchdowns as a wide receiver and return specialist.

Special congratulations to Peter Warrick for his jersey retirement, and Coach Odell Haggins for being inducted into the FSU Hall Of Fame! #Goals&Aspirations 🙏🏽 — Deondre Francois™ (@_Dirtie12) March 30, 2018

In addition to the honor for Warrick, Florida State also announced defensive line coach Odell Haggins will be inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame.

The newest member of the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame: Odell Haggins.#SpringBall | #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/7SoYcDxew0 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 30, 2018

Haggins was an All-American at Florida State in 1989 and has been a constant on the sidelines at Florida State since 1994 through multiple coaching changes from Bowden to Jimbo Fisher and now on Taggart’s staff. Haggins was also 1-0 as Florida State’s interim coach during last bowl season, making him the only undefeated coach in school history.

Follow @KevinOnCFB