WATCH: Steve Spurrier drops easy touchdown in South Carolina spring game

The Head Ball Coach may have won a Heisman Trophy back in his playing days, but Steve Spurrier showed why he was never catching passes back then. Sure, time has aged Spurrier over the years, but few will give him an exception for this unfortunate drop in the back of the end zone during South Carolina’s spring game on Saturday.

Proving that spring games can be about having some fun, South Carolina tried getting special guest and former South Carolina head coach Spurrier involved with an easy deep ball to an unguarded Spurrier. Maybe the sun got in his eyes, because Spurrier let one slip through his hands. The drop left Spurrier bewildered on the turf as Gamecocks players came to gather around him at the end of the play.

Steve Spurrier must be the sickest man in the world after this. https://t.co/z0DYSp1UcA — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) March 31, 2018

Spurrier tossed 36 career touchdowns at Florida from 1964 through 1966, but he never caught a pass for the Gators. Now, all these years later, we can see why he was never asked to do so.

