West Virginia restricts Lamonte McDougle from transferring to Big 12 schools, FSU, Tennessee, others

Lamonte McDougle has been freed from his West Virginia scholarship, but he’s not free to move about the country to any destination he wants.

Thursday, amidst rumors that he was considering a transfer, reports surfaced that McDougle had indeed decided to leave the Mountaineers football team. A day later, the defensive lineman took to Twitter to confirm that he has indeed decided to transfer from WVU.

“After praying on it for months and talking with my family and loved ones,” McDougle wrote, “I have decided that it’d be best for me and my families (sic) future to attend a school that I feel would be a better fit for me and give me a better chance at pursuing my dreams and aspirations.”

The tweet also confirmed that McDougle will be restricted by the university from transferring to another Big 12 program. Additionally, McDougle will be barred from transferring to any school on WVU’s non-conference schedule the next four years, schools that include Tennessee, North Carolina State, Florida State, Missouri, Maryland and Virginia Tech, among others.

Regardless of to where he ultimately transfers, McDougle will have to sit out the 2018 season. He’d then have three seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.

Coming out of high school in Florida, McDougle was a three-star member of WVU’s 2017 recruiting class. As a true freshman last season, McDougle played in all 13 games, totaling 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

On the strength of that performance, ESPN.com named McDougle to its Freshman All-American team.