WVU adds USC transfer Kenny Bigelow as graduate transfer

After being granted a sixth year of eligibility, we now know where defensive tackle Kenny Bigelow will be lining up on Saturdays this fall. Bigelow is heading to West Virginia, as he officially announced on his Twitter account on Saturday.

As a graduate transfer, Bigelow will be eligible to play this fall for the Mountaineers. Last year at USC, Bigelow played in seven games after missing the 2016 season due to a torn ACL. It was the second time Bigelow suffered a torn ACL at USC, with a previous ACL injury in 2014 costing him playing time. It is because of the two ACL injuries and lost season the NCAA decided to grant Bigelow a rare sixth year of eligibility.

Thankful for this opportunity and excited about the next chapter‼️ 4️⃣0️⃣ @WVUfootball pic.twitter.com/BnmaIjDrO1 — Kenny Bigelow (@_mcmxcv__) March 31, 2018

Jordan year in full effect ‼️ Blessed to see another year 🙏🏾🎊🎉 — Kenny Bigelow (@_mcmxcv__) March 31, 2018

Bigelow played for the same high school as current West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V. Former Mountaineers Wendell Smallwood and Daikiel Shorts also played for the same high school before attending West Virginia.

