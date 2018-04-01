Mark Emmert: We can’t pay football and basketball players because it would kill non-revenue sports

The Final Four is ongoing, and as such NCAA president Mark Emmert is making the media rounds during his organization’s crown jewel. On Saturday, Emmert conducted an interview with former ESPN college basketball reporter and current in-house NCAA basketball writer Andy Katz, and the conversation inevitably turned to amateurism.
Which, of course, means why the NCAA’s version of amateurism must be preserved.
“If you are going to pay salaries to male athletes you’d have to do the same thing for female athletes,” Emmert said. “The other argument is that if you were just going to pay football and basketball athletes… the way athletic departments are going to do that is they’re going to eliminate other sports.”
Watch for yourself below.
Emmert’s comments are groan-inducing for two reasons.
First, he purposefully obfuscates the issue by suggesting the only way to pay college athletes is for colleges to pay their athletes. The Olympic model is the most popular alternative, which skirts around both financial issues, labor and tax law and Title IX issues by allowing the star quarterback and the women’s rower the same opportunity to earn whatever endorsements the market will bear. Emmert knows this, but chooses to pretend it doesn’t exist in order to make a change to the status quo look impossible.
Second, Emmert’s argument frames the NCAA model as a moral imperative that football and men’s basketball players compete for free so that tennis and swimming can exist. Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Nick Chubb and untold others brought in millions of dollars to their universities. If the NCAA were to allow the paying of players and if their respective schools chose to use the money — money that they help bring in — to pay their salaries that was previously spent on the tennis or swimming programs — instead of, say, reducing coaching salaries or administrative glut — well, why is that Baker Mayfield’s problem?
After being granted a sixth year of eligibility, we now know where defensive tackle Kenny Bigelow will be lining up on Saturdays this fall. Bigelow is heading to West Virginia, as he officially announced on his Twitter account on Saturday.
As a graduate transfer, Bigelow will be eligible to play this fall for the Mountaineers. Last year at USC, Bigelow played in seven games after missing the 2016 season due to a torn ACL. It was the second time Bigelow suffered a torn ACL at USC, with a previous ACL injury in 2014 costing him playing time. It is because of the two ACL injuries and lost season the NCAA decided to grant Bigelow a rare sixth year of eligibility.
Bigelow played for the same high school as current West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V. Former Mountaineers Wendell Smallwood and Daikiel Shorts also played for the same high school before attending West Virginia.
Alabama is at it again, adding an experienced football mind to the pool of analysts to the program. Lou Spanos is the new addition to the Alabama program, according to a report from AL.com on Saturday.
Spanos has spent the past three football seasons as a linebackers coach of the Tennessee Titans, but he was not kept on the staff under new head coach (and former Ohio State defensive line coach) Mike Vrabel. Prior to joining the Titans in 2014, Spanos was a defensive coordinator for UCLA for his first job coaching in college since being a student assistant at his alma mater, Tulsa, in 1993. Spanos spent 15 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach, and later spent two seasons with the Washington Redskins before landing at UCLA with former UCLA head coach Jim Mora.
Spanos is the eighth analyst in the Alabama football program, which also includes former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones. There are no limits on how many football analysts a program may hire, but analysts may not do any actual coaching during games or in practices.
Colorado State is busy adding depth to the roster by utilizing graduate transfers from power conference programs. The newest addition is offensive lineman T.J. Roundtree, a graduate transfer from Louisville. The Rams announced the addition of Roundtree to the program on Friday.
As a graduate transfer, Roundtree will be eligible to play for the Mountain West Conference contenders this fall. Having Roundtree on the roster should help plug some holes on the offensive line after losing three starters from last year’s team. Roundtree could also potentially be protecting another graduate transfer addition to the program, quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels. Carta-Samuels was formally added to the program earlier in the week after transferring to Fort Collins from Washington.
Roundtree played in five games for Louisville last season and all 13 games in the 2016 season. At 6′-5″ and 315 lb, he should add some weight to a Colorado State offensive line that is already pretty stacked in size, making for a formidable offensive line unit in the MWC.
The Head Ball Coach may have won a Heisman Trophy back in his playing days, but Steve Spurrier showed why he was never catching passes back then. Sure, time has aged Spurrier over the years, but few will give him an exception for this unfortunate drop in the back of the end zone during South Carolina’s spring game on Saturday.
Proving that spring games can be about having some fun, South Carolina tried getting special guest and former South Carolina head coach Spurrier involved with an easy deep ball to an unguarded Spurrier. Maybe the sun got in his eyes, because Spurrier let one slip through his hands. The drop left Spurrier bewildered on the turf as Gamecocks players came to gather around him at the end of the play.
Spurrier tossed 36 career touchdowns at Florida from 1964 through 1966, but he never caught a pass for the Gators. Now, all these years later, we can see why he was never asked to do so.