LeBron James’ company challenges Alabama football over barbershop videos

LeBron James vs. Nick Saban. It’s happening.

The NBA all-star and noted Ohio State fan has reportedly sent a letter to Alabama’s football program expressing a concern over possible copyright infringement regarding a series of online videos capturing typical barbershop conversations, according to ESPN. Alabama shared a tease for the first episode of it’s “Shop Talk” on Twitter recently, and it was quickly met with a letter from James’ multimedia company, Uninterrupted.

The Alabama video series preview shows a glimpse of a barbershop conversation involving Alabama head coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide standout Julio Jones.

James’s online video series is dubbed “The Shop” and has already released a pair of episodes on Uninterrupted.

It is worth noting that imitation is the cheapest form of flattery in many respects, and this sort of stuff happens all the time in various forms. There are few original ideas out there to use to your advantage any more, and Alabama using a barbershop series to help promote its program is just another example of that. How far this friction will go with Uninterrupted remains to be seen, although the letter sent to Alabama seeks to come to a peaceful resolution through conversation rather than have to resort to any legal proceedings if they can be avoided.

