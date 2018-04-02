Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LeBron James’ company challenges Alabama football over barbershop videos

By Kevin McGuireApr 2, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
LeBron James vs. Nick Saban. It’s happening.

The NBA all-star and noted Ohio State fan has reportedly sent a letter to Alabama’s football program expressing a concern over possible copyright infringement regarding a series of online videos capturing typical barbershop conversations, according to ESPN. Alabama shared a tease for the first episode of it’s “Shop Talk” on Twitter recently, and it was quickly met with a letter from James’ multimedia company, Uninterrupted.

The Alabama video series preview shows a glimpse of a barbershop conversation involving Alabama head coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide standout Julio Jones.

James’s online video series is dubbed “The Shop” and has already released a pair of episodes on Uninterrupted.

It is worth noting that imitation is the cheapest form of flattery in many respects, and this sort of stuff happens all the time in various forms. There are few original ideas out there to use to your advantage any more, and Alabama using a barbershop series to help promote its program is just another example of that. How far this friction will go with Uninterrupted remains to be seen, although the letter sent to Alabama seeks to come to a peaceful resolution through conversation rather than have to resort to any legal proceedings if they can be avoided.

Kliff Kingsbury lifts suspensions of four Texas Tech players

By Zach BarnettApr 3, 2018, 4:42 PM EDT
Kliff Kingsbury has lifted the suspensions of four players who were arrested following a nightclub scuffle last week. Quarterback Jett Duffey and linebacker Christian Taylor were charged with criminal mischief, while wide receiver Quan Shorts and defensive back Desmond Smith were charged with disorderly conduct.

The group performed their internal punishment and will now return to the practice field, thought it has yet to be determined if they will partake in Saturday’s practice in Frisco, Texas.

“Yeah. They served their suspension the previous week and their punishment,” Kingsbury told KCBD-TV. “So we got them back out there, taking some reps. Trying to get them back in the mix here this week, and taking it from there.”

Shorts has appeared in 18 career games with 14 grabs for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Smith collected 46 tackles and an interception last season, while Taylor posted five tackles in 13 games.

Duffey is expected to compete with McLane Carter for the starting quarterback job.

 

After 22-year sabbatical, Dave Shula back as Dartmouth WRs coach

By John TaylorApr 3, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
It took a (long) while, but Dave Shula is back in the coaching game.

Late last week, Dartmouth announced that Shula has been hired as the football program’s wide receivers coach.  The son of the winningest head coach in NFL history, Don Shula, Shula played his college football at Dartmouth, as did his son, Dan, and Buddy Teevens, the Big Green’s current head football coach.

“I appreciate the opportunity that Coach Teevens has given me,” Shula said in quotes distributed by the school. “I am lucky to be married to a member of the Class of 1981, and our oldest son is an ’06, so Dartmouth roots run deep. I look forward to helping Dartmouth continue its championship tradition.”

Shula reportedly turned down a scholarship offer from Florida State to enroll at Dartmouth and play for the Big Green.  Despite playing nearly four decades ago, Shula still ranks sixth all-time with 1,822 receiving yards as well as eighth in receptions with 133 in his three seasons on the field.

This will mark the 58-year-old Shula’s first-ever job at the collegiate level.  His last coaching job at any level was as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals way back in 1996.  He was fired in the midst of his fifth season with the NFL club after compiling a 19-52 record, a .268 winning percentage that is the lowest all-time (for now, right Hue Jackson?) of anyone who has coached at least 50 games.

Shula, the school wrote in its release, “has spent the past 20-plus years working in various capacities for the family restaurant, Shula’s Steak House, helping the chain grow from six to 30 restaurants while serving as the president of the company.”

One of Shula’s five siblings, Mike Shula, was the head coach at Alabama for four seasons, fired in November of 2006 after posting a 26-23 record and was, of course, replaced by Nick Saban.

Potential starting LB Dante Sparaco leaving Colorado

By John TaylorApr 3, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
Dante Sparaco began spring practice this year as a likely starter at outside linebacker for Colorado. The rising true sophomore will end it, though, as a departure.

Mike MacIntyre confirmed through the university Monday that Sparaco has decided to leave his Buffaloes football program. No specific reason was given for the linebacker’s departure, although he had seemingly fallen down the depth chart (to second-team) since the start of spring.

Whatever the reason for the move notwithstanding, the decision to transfer was made after Sparaco consulted with his family earlier this spring.

“Dante is a fine young man and we wish him well with his future endeavors,” the CU head coach said in a very brief and terse statement.

Sparaco was a three-star member of the Buffaloes’ 2017 recruiting class.  As a true freshman, Sparaco played in seven games before suffering a broken hand that forced him to miss the last one-third of the regular season.

Report: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy undergoes knee surgery

By John TaylorApr 3, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
Alabama’s wide receiving corps could be down a man for the remainder of spring — possibly.

Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Jerry Jeudy sustained a meniscus injury at some point this spring and recently underwent surgery.  At this point in time, it’s unclear specifically how and when the wide receiver suffered the injury.

The good news, though, is that the injury appears to be relatively minor in nature as the website also reports that Jeudy could return at some point before the end of spring practice.  The Crimson Tide will end their spring practice with the annual A-Day Spring Football Game April 21.

Jeudy was a five-star member of UA’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 3 receiver in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Florida, and the No. 21 player on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only three signees in the Tide’s top-rated class that year were rated higher than Jeudy — running back Najee Harris, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and linebacker Dylan Moses.

As a true freshman, Jeudy caught 14 passes for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  The yards were second on the Tide, as were his 18.9 yards per catch.  With Calvin Ridley‘s early departure for the NFL, Jeudy is one of a handful of players who are expected to help make up for that lost production.