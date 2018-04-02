LeBron James’s company challenges Alabama football over barbershop videos

LeBron James vs. Nick Saban. It’s happening.
The NBA all-star and noted Ohio State fan has reportedly sent a letter to Alabama’s football program expressing a concern over possible copyright infringement regarding a series of online videos capturing typical barbershop conversations, according to ESPN. Alabama shared a tease for the first episode of it’s “Shop Talk” on Twitter recently, and it was quickly met with a letter from James’ multimedia company, Uninterrupted.
The Alabama video series preview shows a glimpse of a barbershop conversation involving Alabama head coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide standout Julio Jones.
James’s online video series is dubbed “The Shop” and has already released a pair of episodes on Uninterrupted.
It is worth noting that imitation is the cheapest form of flattery in many respects, and this sort of stuff happens all the time in various forms. There are few original ideas out there to use to your advantage any more, and Alabama using a barbershop series to help promote its program is just another example of that. How far this friction will go with Uninterrupted remains to be seen, although the letter sent to Alabama seeks to come to a peaceful resolution through conversation rather than have to resort to any legal proceedings if they can be avoided.
East Tennessee State head coach Randy Sanders has been suspended by the university with pay while an investigation is underway regarding a potential violation of university policy. The policy violation in question? Allegedly striking a player in the helmet during a practice session on Friday.
“The head coach of the ETSU football team has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation of potential violation of university policy,” a statement from East Tennessee State said.
According to a report by Johnson City Press, Sanders allegedly struck freshman defensive back Tyree Robison after Robinson did not take a knee during a drill. University policy dictates any employee may be suspended with pay until a formal investigation can be concluded. In addition to the departure of offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to Baylor, the East Tennessee State football program will continue spring practices with no head coach and no offensive coordinator as a result of the suspension and departure.
East Tennessee State’s spring game is scheduled for Thursday.
As every new head coach may try to do, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is looking to keep the doors open to the alums of the Tennessee football program. Knowing he needs to do everything he can to rejuvenate the Tennessee program, tapping into the healthy alumni base of the Vols football program is a wise strategy.
“I want as many former VFLs back as we can get,” Pruitt said, according to a spring football story from Knox News. “It’s going to take all of us to get this program back where it’s supposed to be and, I think, that everybody is willing to do that.”
Having high-profile Tennessee alums hanging around the program can be a great recruiting tool as well as a good motivator for the current players on the roster. Over the weekend, Pruitt welcomed former Vols running back Alvin Kamara to a practice. Kamara is coming off a stellar rookie season in the NFL and can immediately be used as a tool for the kind of NFL future you can have by playing football at Tennessee.
“There’s been a lot of men over the years that have worked very hard to build this program up and I get it and I want these guys to come back,” Pruitt explained. “I know the sense of pride when they come back and, I think, they like what they see from our guys.”
As other coaches have found out at other jobs, winning over the alumni from a football program is a key objective because if the alums are not on board with what the new head coach is doing, it can turn ugly pretty quickly (see Al Golden and Miami). Pruitt is cognizant of the importance of keeping the alums happy and the job that is on his hands to keep those alums enthusiastic about the current state of the program.
Florida Atlantic will hold a 1-hour clinic where all proceeds will go to the families of the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Saturday. Owls head coach Lane Kiffin told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel he got the idea while talking with motivational speaker/college football coaching whisperer Jon Gordon.
“It just kind of came to me,” Kiffin told the paper. “I think it started with Jon Gordon telling me he was coming down here, he was gonna swing by and see me and he was going over there to help. It just kind of triggered, there’s gotta be something we can figure out to do.”
FAU will hold the clinic at Orange Bowl Field in Fort Lauderdale, with any youngster between kindergarten and eighth grade invited to attend. Admission will cost $20, and all proceeds will be given to the victims.
FAU also hosted the Douglas football team at practice on Thursday. Miami also hosted the Douglas team earlier this spring, and the Miami Dolphins have donated $100,000 to the victims’ families.
The Final Four is ongoing, and as such NCAA president Mark Emmert is making the media rounds during his organization’s crown jewel. On Saturday, Emmert conducted an interview with former ESPN college basketball reporter and current in-house NCAA basketball writer Andy Katz, and the conversation inevitably turned to amateurism.
Which, of course, means why the NCAA’s version of amateurism must be preserved.
“If you are going to pay salaries to male athletes you’d have to do the same thing for female athletes,” Emmert said. “The other argument is that if you were just going to pay football and basketball athletes… the way athletic departments are going to do that is they’re going to eliminate other sports.”
Watch for yourself below.
Emmert’s comments are groan-inducing for two reasons.
First, he purposefully obfuscates the issue by suggesting the only way to pay college athletes is for colleges to pay their athletes. The Olympic model is the most popular alternative, which skirts around both financial issues, labor and tax law and Title IX issues by allowing the star quarterback and the women’s rower the same opportunity to earn whatever endorsements the market will bear. Emmert knows this, but chooses to pretend it doesn’t exist in order to make a change to the status quo look impossible.
Second, Emmert’s argument frames the NCAA model as a moral imperative that football and men’s basketball players compete for free so that tennis and swimming can exist. Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Nick Chubb and untold others brought in millions of dollars to their universities. If the NCAA were to allow the paying of players and if their respective schools chose to use the money — money that they help bring in — to pay their salaries that was previously spent on the tennis or swimming programs — instead of, say, reducing coaching salaries or administrative glut — well, why is that Baker Mayfield’s problem?