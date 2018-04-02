Sioux Falls football player Courtney Beane passes away

Two University of Sioux Falls football players were involved in a car accident Sunday, killing one of them. Courtney Beane, a junior wide receiver, was killed, while junior defensive end Jared Brito was left with severe, non-life threatening injuries.
Sioux Falls is a Division II school in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Police say Brito called police in the 2 o’clock hour Sunday morning, disoriented. The car he and Beane were in had struck a pedestrian guard on a bridge, then went down an embankment of a flood control levee and came to rest under the 49th Street bridge in Sioux Falls.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Courtney’s and Jared’s families,” head coach Jon Anderson said. “I extend my sincerest condolences to Courtney’s family. We are truly heartbroken, and our team is distraught about Courtney and praying for Jared’s recovery. Courtney was not with us long, but he very quickly found his place in this program. Our team is a family, and we will be here for each other during this difficult time.”
Added USF president Brett Bradfield: “This is a difficult day for our campus, and we are praying for the families of Courtney and Jared. We are reminded that faith is at the center of our campus community, and we will be here for one another.”
East Tennessee State head coach Randy Sanders has been suspended by the university with pay while an investigation is underway regarding a potential violation of university policy. The policy violation in question? Allegedly striking a player in the helmet during a practice session on Friday.
“The head coach of the ETSU football team has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation of potential violation of university policy,” a statement from East Tennessee State said.
According to a report by Johnson City Press, Sanders allegedly struck freshman defensive back Tyree Robison after Robinson did not take a knee during a drill. University policy dictates any employee may be suspended with pay until a formal investigation can be concluded. In addition to the departure of offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to Baylor, the East Tennessee State football program will continue spring practices with no head coach and no offensive coordinator as a result of the suspension and departure.
East Tennessee State’s spring game is scheduled for Thursday.
LeBron James vs. Nick Saban. It’s happening.
The NBA all-star and noted Ohio State fan has reportedly sent a letter to Alabama’s football program expressing a concern over possible copyright infringement regarding a series of online videos capturing typical barbershop conversations, according to ESPN. Alabama shared a tease for the first episode of it’s “Shop Talk” on Twitter recently, and it was quickly met with a letter from James’ multimedia company, Uninterrupted.
The Alabama video series preview shows a glimpse of a barbershop conversation involving Alabama head coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide standout Julio Jones.
James’s online video series is dubbed “The Shop” and has already released a pair of episodes on Uninterrupted.
It is worth noting that imitation is the cheapest form of flattery in many respects, and this sort of stuff happens all the time in various forms. There are few original ideas out there to use to your advantage any more, and Alabama using a barbershop series to help promote its program is just another example of that. How far this friction will go with Uninterrupted remains to be seen, although the letter sent to Alabama seeks to come to a peaceful resolution through conversation rather than have to resort to any legal proceedings if they can be avoided.
As every new head coach may try to do, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is looking to keep the doors open to the alums of the Tennessee football program. Knowing he needs to do everything he can to rejuvenate the Tennessee program, tapping into the healthy alumni base of the Vols football program is a wise strategy.
“I want as many former VFLs back as we can get,” Pruitt said, according to a spring football story from Knox News. “It’s going to take all of us to get this program back where it’s supposed to be and, I think, that everybody is willing to do that.”
Having high-profile Tennessee alums hanging around the program can be a great recruiting tool as well as a good motivator for the current players on the roster. Over the weekend, Pruitt welcomed former Vols running back Alvin Kamara to a practice. Kamara is coming off a stellar rookie season in the NFL and can immediately be used as a tool for the kind of NFL future you can have by playing football at Tennessee.
“There’s been a lot of men over the years that have worked very hard to build this program up and I get it and I want these guys to come back,” Pruitt explained. “I know the sense of pride when they come back and, I think, they like what they see from our guys.”
As other coaches have found out at other jobs, winning over the alumni from a football program is a key objective because if the alums are not on board with what the new head coach is doing, it can turn ugly pretty quickly (see Al Golden and Miami). Pruitt is cognizant of the importance of keeping the alums happy and the job that is on his hands to keep those alums enthusiastic about the current state of the program.
Florida Atlantic will hold a 1-hour clinic where all proceeds will go to the families of the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Saturday. Owls head coach Lane Kiffin told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel he got the idea while talking with motivational speaker/college football coaching whisperer Jon Gordon.
“It just kind of came to me,” Kiffin told the paper. “I think it started with Jon Gordon telling me he was coming down here, he was gonna swing by and see me and he was going over there to help. It just kind of triggered, there’s gotta be something we can figure out to do.”
FAU will hold the clinic at Orange Bowl Field in Fort Lauderdale, with any youngster between kindergarten and eighth grade invited to attend. Admission will cost $20, and all proceeds will be given to the victims.
FAU also hosted the Douglas football team at practice on Thursday. Miami also hosted the Douglas team earlier this spring, and the Miami Dolphins have donated $100,000 to the victims’ families.