Kliff Kingsbury lifts suspensions of four Texas Tech players

By Zach BarnettApr 3, 2018, 4:42 PM EDT
Kliff Kingsbury has lifted the suspensions of four players who were arrested following a nightclub scuffle last week. Quarterback Jett Duffey and linebacker Christian Taylor were charged with criminal mischief, while wide receiver Quan Shorts and defensive back Desmond Smith were charged with disorderly conduct.

The group performed their internal punishment and will now return to the practice field, thought it has yet to be determined if they will partake in Saturday’s practice in Frisco, Texas.

“Yeah. They served their suspension the previous week and their punishment,” Kingsbury told KCBD-TV. “So we got them back out there, taking some reps. Trying to get them back in the mix here this week, and taking it from there.”

Shorts has appeared in 18 career games with 14 grabs for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Smith collected 46 tackles and an interception last season, while Taylor posted five tackles in 13 games.

Duffey is expected to compete with McLane Carter for the starting quarterback job.

 

After 22-year sabbatical, Dave Shula back as Dartmouth WRs coach

By John TaylorApr 3, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
It took a (long) while, but Dave Shula is back in the coaching game.

Late last week, Dartmouth announced that Shula has been hired as the football program’s wide receivers coach.  The son of the winningest head coach in NFL history, Don Shula, Shula played his college football at Dartmouth, as did his son, Dan, and Buddy Teevens, the Big Green’s current head football coach.

“I appreciate the opportunity that Coach Teevens has given me,” Shula said in quotes distributed by the school. “I am lucky to be married to a member of the Class of 1981, and our oldest son is an ’06, so Dartmouth roots run deep. I look forward to helping Dartmouth continue its championship tradition.”

Shula reportedly turned down a scholarship offer from Florida State to enroll at Dartmouth and play for the Big Green.  Despite playing nearly four decades ago, Shula still ranks sixth all-time with 1,822 receiving yards as well as eighth in receptions with 133 in his three seasons on the field.

This will mark the 58-year-old Shula’s first-ever job at the collegiate level.  His last coaching job at any level was as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals way back in 1996.  He was fired in the midst of his fifth season with the NFL club after compiling a 19-52 record, a .268 winning percentage that is the lowest all-time (for now, right Hue Jackson?) of anyone who has coached at least 50 games.

Shula, the school wrote in its release, “has spent the past 20-plus years working in various capacities for the family restaurant, Shula’s Steak House, helping the chain grow from six to 30 restaurants while serving as the president of the company.”

One of Shula’s five siblings, Mike Shula, was the head coach at Alabama for four seasons, fired in November of 2006 after posting a 26-23 record and was, of course, replaced by Nick Saban.

Potential starting LB Dante Sparaco leaving Colorado

By John TaylorApr 3, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
Dante Sparaco began spring practice this year as a likely starter at outside linebacker for Colorado. The rising true sophomore will end it, though, as a departure.

Mike MacIntyre confirmed through the university Monday that Sparaco has decided to leave his Buffaloes football program. No specific reason was given for the linebacker’s departure, although he had seemingly fallen down the depth chart (to second-team) since the start of spring.

Whatever the reason for the move notwithstanding, the decision to transfer was made after Sparaco consulted with his family earlier this spring.

“Dante is a fine young man and we wish him well with his future endeavors,” the CU head coach said in a very brief and terse statement.

Sparaco was a three-star member of the Buffaloes’ 2017 recruiting class.  As a true freshman, Sparaco played in seven games before suffering a broken hand that forced him to miss the last one-third of the regular season.

Report: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy undergoes knee surgery

By John TaylorApr 3, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
Alabama’s wide receiving corps could be down a man for the remainder of spring — possibly.

Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Jerry Jeudy sustained a meniscus injury at some point this spring and recently underwent surgery.  At this point in time, it’s unclear specifically how and when the wide receiver suffered the injury.

The good news, though, is that the injury appears to be relatively minor in nature as the website also reports that Jeudy could return at some point before the end of spring practice.  The Crimson Tide will end their spring practice with the annual A-Day Spring Football Game April 21.

Jeudy was a five-star member of UA’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 3 receiver in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Florida, and the No. 21 player on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only three signees in the Tide’s top-rated class that year were rated higher than Jeudy — running back Najee Harris, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and linebacker Dylan Moses.

As a true freshman, Jeudy caught 14 passes for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  The yards were second on the Tide, as were his 18.9 yards per catch.  With Calvin Ridley‘s early departure for the NFL, Jeudy is one of a handful of players who are expected to help make up for that lost production.

Urban Meyer expects Ohio State LB Tuf Borland to return from Achilles injury by September

By Zach BarnettApr 2, 2018, 5:59 PM EDT
Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland suffered an Achilles injury last week, but Urban Meyer doesn’t expect it to cost his middle linebacker the 2018 season. In fact, Meyer expects the malady to only cost him a third of the season at most.

Meyer said Monday he expects Borland to return to the lineup by September.

A sophomore from Bolingbrook, Ill., Borland appeared in nine games last season, ranking fourth on the club with 58 tackles to go with 3.5 tackles for loss. Borland was expected to be Ohio State’s starting middle linebacker heading into the fall.