Kliff Kingsbury lifts suspensions of four Texas Tech players

Kliff Kingsbury has lifted the suspensions of four players who were arrested following a nightclub scuffle last week. Quarterback Jett Duffey and linebacker Christian Taylor were charged with criminal mischief, while wide receiver Quan Shorts and defensive back Desmond Smith were charged with disorderly conduct.
The group performed their internal punishment and will now return to the practice field, thought it has yet to be determined if they will partake in Saturday’s practice in Frisco, Texas.
“Yeah. They served their suspension the previous week and their punishment,” Kingsbury told KCBD-TV. “So we got them back out there, taking some reps. Trying to get them back in the mix here this week, and taking it from there.”
Shorts has appeared in 18 career games with 14 grabs for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Smith collected 46 tackles and an interception last season, while Taylor posted five tackles in 13 games.
Duffey is expected to compete with McLane Carter for the starting quarterback job.