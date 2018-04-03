Potential starting LB Dante Sparaco leaving Colorado

Dante Sparaco began spring practice this year as a likely starter at outside linebacker for Colorado. The rising true sophomore will end it, though, as a departure.

Mike MacIntyre confirmed through the university Monday that Sparaco has decided to leave his Buffaloes football program. No specific reason was given for the linebacker’s departure, although he had seemingly fallen down the depth chart (to second-team) since the start of spring.

Whatever the reason for the move notwithstanding, the decision to transfer was made after Sparaco consulted with his family earlier this spring.

“Dante is a fine young man and we wish him well with his future endeavors,” the CU head coach said in a very brief and terse statement.

Sparaco was a three-star member of the Buffaloes’ 2017 recruiting class. As a true freshman, Sparaco played in seven games before suffering a broken hand that forced him to miss the last one-third of the regular season.