Potential starting LB Dante Sparaco leaving Colorado

Dante Sparaco began spring practice this year as a likely starter at outside linebacker for Colorado. The rising true sophomore will end it, though, as a departure.
Mike MacIntyre confirmed through the university Monday that Sparaco has decided to leave his Buffaloes football program. No specific reason was given for the linebacker’s departure, although he had seemingly fallen down the depth chart (to second-team) since the start of spring.
Whatever the reason for the move notwithstanding, the decision to transfer was made after Sparaco consulted with his family earlier this spring.
“Dante is a fine young man and we wish him well with his future endeavors,” the CU head coach said in a very brief and terse statement.
Sparaco was a three-star member of the Buffaloes’ 2017 recruiting class. As a true freshman, Sparaco played in seven games before suffering a broken hand that forced him to miss the last one-third of the regular season.
Alabama’s wide receiving corps could be down a man for the remainder of spring — possibly.
Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Jerry Jeudy sustained a meniscus injury at some point this spring and recently underwent surgery. At this point in time, it’s unclear specifically how and when the wide receiver suffered the injury.
The good news, though, is that the injury appears to be relatively minor in nature as the website also reports that Jeudy could return at some point before the end of spring practice. The Crimson Tide will end their spring practice with the annual A-Day Spring Football Game April 21.
Jeudy was a five-star member of UA’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 3 receiver in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Florida, and the No. 21 player on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three signees in the Tide’s top-rated class that year were rated higher than Jeudy — running back Najee Harris, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and linebacker Dylan Moses.
As a true freshman, Jeudy caught 14 passes for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The yards were second on the Tide, as were his 18.9 yards per catch. With Calvin Ridley‘s early departure for the NFL, Jeudy is one of a handful of players who are expected to help make up for that lost production.
Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland suffered an Achilles injury last week, but Urban Meyer doesn’t expect it to cost his middle linebacker the 2018 season. In fact, Meyer expects the malady to only cost him a third of the season at most.
Meyer said Monday he expects Borland to return to the lineup by September.
A sophomore from Bolingbrook, Ill., Borland appeared in nine games last season, ranking fourth on the club with 58 tackles to go with 3.5 tackles for loss. Borland was expected to be Ohio State’s starting middle linebacker heading into the fall.
Two University of Sioux Falls football players were involved in a car accident Sunday, killing one of them. Courtney Beane, a junior wide receiver, was killed, while junior defensive end Jared Brito was left with severe, non-life threatening injuries.
Sioux Falls is a Division II school in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Police say Brito called police in the 2 o’clock hour Sunday morning, disoriented. The car he and Beane were in had struck a pedestrian guard on a bridge, then went down an embankment of a flood control levee and came to rest under the 49th Street bridge in Sioux Falls.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Courtney’s and Jared’s families,” head coach Jon Anderson said. “I extend my sincerest condolences to Courtney’s family. We are truly heartbroken, and our team is distraught about Courtney and praying for Jared’s recovery. Courtney was not with us long, but he very quickly found his place in this program. Our team is a family, and we will be here for each other during this difficult time.”
Added USF president Brett Bradfield: “This is a difficult day for our campus, and we are praying for the families of Courtney and Jared. We are reminded that faith is at the center of our campus community, and we will be here for one another.”
East Tennessee State head coach Randy Sanders has been suspended by the university with pay while an investigation is underway regarding a potential violation of university policy. The policy violation in question? Allegedly striking a player in the helmet during a practice session on Friday.
“The head coach of the ETSU football team has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation of potential violation of university policy,” a statement from East Tennessee State said.
According to a report by Johnson City Press, Sanders allegedly struck freshman defensive back Tyree Robison after Robinson did not take a knee during a drill. University policy dictates any employee may be suspended with pay until a formal investigation can be concluded. In addition to the departure of offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to Baylor, the East Tennessee State football program will continue spring practices with no head coach and no offensive coordinator as a result of the suspension and departure.
East Tennessee State’s spring game is scheduled for Thursday.