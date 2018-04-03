Report: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy undergoes knee surgery

Alabama’s wide receiving corps could be down a man for the remainder of spring — possibly.

Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Jerry Jeudy sustained a meniscus injury at some point this spring and recently underwent surgery. At this point in time, it’s unclear specifically how and when the wide receiver suffered the injury.

The good news, though, is that the injury appears to be relatively minor in nature as the website also reports that Jeudy could return at some point before the end of spring practice. The Crimson Tide will end their spring practice with the annual A-Day Spring Football Game April 21.

Jeudy was a five-star member of UA’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 3 receiver in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Florida, and the No. 21 player on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three signees in the Tide’s top-rated class that year were rated higher than Jeudy — running back Najee Harris, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and linebacker Dylan Moses.

As a true freshman, Jeudy caught 14 passes for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The yards were second on the Tide, as were his 18.9 yards per catch. With Calvin Ridley‘s early departure for the NFL, Jeudy is one of a handful of players who are expected to help make up for that lost production.