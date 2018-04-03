Tony Levine left job as Purdue assistant to open a Houston Chick-fil-A

There’s a headline you don’t see every day.

Back in mid-January, Purdue announced that Tony Levine was stepping down from his multi-faceted posts of special teams coordinator/co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach. The only reason given was that “Levine resigned to pursue opportunities outside of coaching.”

In a piece from Bruce Feldman of SI.com, we learned just what that specific opportunity was — as the owner/operator of a Chick-fil-A in a Houston suburb that will be opening next month.

“The reasons when I was 23 years old that I wanted to get into coaching,” Levine told Feldman, “the things that I’ve been passionate about for most of my life—developing people, team-building, identifying and recruiting talent, competing—while I had a love for those, I saw an opportunity with Chick-fil-A to become an owner/operator where a lot of those same things that I was passionate about I could keep doing, and the ability to stay in Houston was very important to my wife and I and our family as a whole.”

Levine was an assistant coach at Houston from 2008-2011, then took over as the Cougars head coach when Kevin Sumlin left UH for the same job at Texas A&M in December of 2011. He went 20-17 from 2012-14, but was fired after posting a 7-5 record in what turned out to be his final season at the AAC school in 2014.

And, as it turns out, landing a Chick-fil-A franchise is kind of a prestigious deal. From Feldman’s piece: