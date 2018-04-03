Transferring Michigan TE Ian Bunting moves on to Cal

As it turns out, one Pac-12 football program has proven to be the beneficiary of a Big Ten transfer.

In a release late Tuesday night, Cal announced that Ian Bunting has joined Justin Wilcox‘s squad after signing a financial aid agreement with the university’s athletic department. Bunting comes to Berkeley as a graduate transfer from Michigan, which means he’ll be eligible to play for the Golden Bears in 2018.

The upcoming season will be the tight end’s final season of collegiate eligibility.

“Ian has played college football at the highest level and on its biggest stages for the last three seasons, and he has the ability to make an impact on our football program immediately,” Wilcox said in a statement. “He is a versatile athlete that we expect to contribute to both our running and passing games with his blocking and pass-catching skills.”

In late January of this year, Bunting took to Twitter to announce his transfer from U-M.

During his time with the Wolverines, Bunting, a four-star 2014 signee, caught 11 passes for 124 yards. Just one of those receptions and six of the yards came this past season. In 2016, Bunting started the only seven games of his U-M career.