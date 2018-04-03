Getty Images

Transferring Michigan TE Ian Bunting moves on to Cal

By John TaylorApr 3, 2018, 11:09 PM EDT
As it turns out, one Pac-12 football program has proven to be the beneficiary of a Big Ten transfer.

In a release late Tuesday night, Cal announced that Ian Bunting has joined Justin Wilcox‘s squad after signing a financial aid agreement with the university’s athletic department.  Bunting comes to Berkeley as a graduate transfer from Michigan, which means he’ll be eligible to play for the Golden Bears in 2018.

The upcoming season will be the tight end’s final season of collegiate eligibility.

“Ian has played college football at the highest level and on its biggest stages for the last three seasons, and he has the ability to make an impact on our football program immediately,” Wilcox said in a statement. “He is a versatile athlete that we expect to contribute to both our running and passing games with his blocking and pass-catching skills.”

In late January of this year, Bunting took to Twitter to announce his transfer from U-M.

During his time with the Wolverines, Bunting, a four-star 2014 signee, caught 11 passes for 124 yards. Just one of those receptions and six of the yards came this past season. In 2016, Bunting started the only seven games of his U-M career.

Tony Levine left job as Purdue assistant to open a Houston Chick-fil-A

By John TaylorApr 3, 2018, 9:09 PM EDT
There’s a headline you don’t see every day.

Back in mid-January, Purdue announced that Tony Levine was stepping down from his multi-faceted posts of special teams coordinator/co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach.  The only reason given was that “Levine resigned to pursue opportunities outside of coaching.”

In a piece from Bruce Feldman of SI.com, we learned just what that specific opportunity was — as the owner/operator of a Chick-fil-A in a Houston suburb that will be opening next month.

“The reasons when I was 23 years old that I wanted to get into coaching,” Levine told Feldman, “the things that I’ve been passionate about for most of my life—developing people, team-building, identifying and recruiting talent, competing—while I had a love for those, I saw an opportunity with Chick-fil-A to become an owner/operator where a lot of those same things that I was passionate about I could keep doing, and the ability to stay in Houston was very important to my wife and I and our family as a whole.”

Levine was an assistant coach at Houston from 2008-2011, then took over as the Cougars head coach when Kevin Sumlin left UH for the same job at Texas A&M in December of 2011.  He went 20-17 from 2012-14, but was fired after posting a 7-5 record in what turned out to be his final season at the AAC school in 2014.

And, as it turns out, landing a Chick-fil-A franchise is kind of a prestigious deal.  From Feldman’s piece:

Getting the opportunity to own a Chick-fil-A franchise, though, isn’t much easier than landing a five-star recruit. In 2016, the company had about 40,000 owner/operator applications, and less than 100 were selected, according to Carrie Kurlander, Chick-fil-A’s VP of External Communications.

“The selection process is rigorous,” she says. “We look for proven leaders with a heart for service, commitment to thoughtfully and strategically develop talent, while also having a desire to give back to their communities. Tony is all of the above. Our operator community is made up of professionals who come from an interesting and broad experience base. We have former Navy SEALs, Fortune 500 executives and even a winner from Shark Tank. Tony’s experience at the highest level of coaching makes him a compelling selection, and we are thrilled that he has chosen to spend the next chapter of his career in business with us.

Kliff Kingsbury lifts suspensions of four Texas Tech players

By Zach BarnettApr 3, 2018, 4:42 PM EDT
Kliff Kingsbury has lifted the suspensions of four players who were arrested following a nightclub scuffle last week. Quarterback Jett Duffey and linebacker Christian Taylor were charged with criminal mischief, while wide receiver Quan Shorts and defensive back Desmond Smith were charged with disorderly conduct.

The group performed their internal punishment and will now return to the practice field, thought it has yet to be determined if they will partake in Saturday’s practice in Frisco, Texas.

“Yeah. They served their suspension the previous week and their punishment,” Kingsbury told KCBD-TV. “So we got them back out there, taking some reps. Trying to get them back in the mix here this week, and taking it from there.”

Shorts has appeared in 18 career games with 14 grabs for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Smith collected 46 tackles and an interception last season, while Taylor posted five tackles in 13 games.

Duffey is expected to compete with McLane Carter for the starting quarterback job.

 

After 22-year sabbatical, Dave Shula back as Dartmouth WRs coach

By John TaylorApr 3, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
It took a (long) while, but Dave Shula is back in the coaching game.

Late last week, Dartmouth announced that Shula has been hired as the football program’s wide receivers coach.  The son of the winningest head coach in NFL history, Don Shula, Shula played his college football at Dartmouth, as did his son, Dan, and Buddy Teevens, the Big Green’s current head football coach.

“I appreciate the opportunity that Coach Teevens has given me,” Shula said in quotes distributed by the school. “I am lucky to be married to a member of the Class of 1981, and our oldest son is an ’06, so Dartmouth roots run deep. I look forward to helping Dartmouth continue its championship tradition.”

Shula reportedly turned down a scholarship offer from Florida State to enroll at Dartmouth and play for the Big Green.  Despite playing nearly four decades ago, Shula still ranks sixth all-time with 1,822 receiving yards as well as eighth in receptions with 133 in his three seasons on the field.

This will mark the 58-year-old Shula’s first-ever job at the collegiate level.  His last coaching job at any level was as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals way back in 1996.  He was fired in the midst of his fifth season with the NFL club after compiling a 19-52 record, a .268 winning percentage that is the lowest all-time (for now, right Hue Jackson?) of anyone who has coached at least 50 games.

Shula, the school wrote in its release, “has spent the past 20-plus years working in various capacities for the family restaurant, Shula’s Steak House, helping the chain grow from six to 30 restaurants while serving as the president of the company.”

One of Shula’s five siblings, Mike Shula, was the head coach at Alabama for four seasons, fired in November of 2006 after posting a 26-23 record and was, of course, replaced by Nick Saban.

Potential starting LB Dante Sparaco leaving Colorado

By John TaylorApr 3, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
Dante Sparaco began spring practice this year as a likely starter at outside linebacker for Colorado. The rising true sophomore will end it, though, as a departure.

Mike MacIntyre confirmed through the university Monday that Sparaco has decided to leave his Buffaloes football program. No specific reason was given for the linebacker’s departure, although he had seemingly fallen down the depth chart (to second-team) since the start of spring.

Whatever the reason for the move notwithstanding, the decision to transfer was made after Sparaco consulted with his family earlier this spring.

“Dante is a fine young man and we wish him well with his future endeavors,” the CU head coach said in a very brief and terse statement.

Sparaco was a three-star member of the Buffaloes’ 2017 recruiting class.  As a true freshman, Sparaco played in seven games before suffering a broken hand that forced him to miss the last one-third of the regular season.